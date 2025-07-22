Hoffenheim vs Homburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 23, Hoffenheim will host one of this week's friendly matches, as the local side welcomes Regionalliga club Homburg. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds offering.

Match preview

Hoffenheim have been impressive throughout their summer preparations, delivering excellent results in their friendlies. The team has already demolished Sportfreunde Lauffen (11-0), defeated Elsberg (5-2), and edged out Freiburg with a 3-2 win. After a disappointing end to their Bundesliga campaign, with losses to Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, the club is eager to restore its competitive edge.

The attack is particularly eye-catching: 19 goals in the last three matches speak volumes about the squad's sharpness. The coach has been rotating the lineup actively, giving chances to both regular starters and young prospects—a strategy that's already delivering results on the pitch.

Homburg are also in excellent shape, having won their last four games with a combined score of 16-0. The team has shown cohesion, swift attacking play, and plenty of confidence—highlighted by a recent 4-0 victory over Jeunesse and a 6-0 rout of Kottern-St. Mang.

However, facing Hoffenheim is a different ball game altogether. For the Regionalliga outfit, this is a real test. The big question: can the visitors cope with the pace and physical intensity of a top-flight opponent?

Probable lineups

Hoffenheim : Baumann, Arthur Chaves, Avdullahu, Orban, Becker, Bernardo, Bülter, Granach, Damar, Djuric, Lemperle

: Baumann, Arthur Chaves, Avdullahu, Orban, Becker, Bernardo, Bülter, Granach, Damar, Djuric, Lemperle Homburg: Gelt, Goncalves, Röseler, Kober, Schumann, Baum, Petermann, Mendeler, Jörg, Kenaj, Kovacic

Match facts and head-to-head

Hoffenheim have scored 19 goals in their last three friendlies

Homburg have kept four consecutive clean sheets in friendlies

The teams have never met in official competitions.

Prediction

Hoffenheim are in great form, with their attacking line showing creativity and efficiency. Homburg deserve respect for their current run, but the gap in class and experience is obvious. The hosts should secure a confident win.