RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Hoffenheim vs Homburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Hoffenheim vs Homburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Homburg vs Hoffenheim prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Homburg
Homburg Homburg Schedule Homburg Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
23 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Hoffenheim
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim Schedule Hoffenheim News Hoffenheim Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On July 23, Hoffenheim will host one of this week's friendly matches, as the local side welcomes Regionalliga club Homburg. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds offering.

Match preview

Hoffenheim have been impressive throughout their summer preparations, delivering excellent results in their friendlies. The team has already demolished Sportfreunde Lauffen (11-0), defeated Elsberg (5-2), and edged out Freiburg with a 3-2 win. After a disappointing end to their Bundesliga campaign, with losses to Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, the club is eager to restore its competitive edge.

The attack is particularly eye-catching: 19 goals in the last three matches speak volumes about the squad's sharpness. The coach has been rotating the lineup actively, giving chances to both regular starters and young prospects—a strategy that's already delivering results on the pitch.

Homburg are also in excellent shape, having won their last four games with a combined score of 16-0. The team has shown cohesion, swift attacking play, and plenty of confidence—highlighted by a recent 4-0 victory over Jeunesse and a 6-0 rout of Kottern-St. Mang.

However, facing Hoffenheim is a different ball game altogether. For the Regionalliga outfit, this is a real test. The big question: can the visitors cope with the pace and physical intensity of a top-flight opponent?

Probable lineups

  • Hoffenheim: Baumann, Arthur Chaves, Avdullahu, Orban, Becker, Bernardo, Bülter, Granach, Damar, Djuric, Lemperle
  • Homburg: Gelt, Goncalves, Röseler, Kober, Schumann, Baum, Petermann, Mendeler, Jörg, Kenaj, Kovacic

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Hoffenheim have scored 19 goals in their last three friendlies
  • Homburg have kept four consecutive clean sheets in friendlies
  • The teams have never met in official competitions.

Prediction

Hoffenheim are in great form, with their attacking line showing creativity and efficiency. Homburg deserve respect for their current run, but the gap in class and experience is obvious. The hosts should secure a confident win.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.65
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 12:00 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Lincoln Red Imps FC Odds: 1.9 FK Crvena Zvezda Recommended 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Drita prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.95 Drita Bet now Mostbet
RFS vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? RFS Odds: 1.77 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Nancy Odds: 1.6 Strasbourg Recommended Mostbet
Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Deportivo Alaves Odds: 2.05 Athletic Club Bet now Melbet
FC St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 22 july 2025, 13:00 St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 FC St. Gallen Odds: 1.6 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 13:00 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.88 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended 1xBet
KF Shkendija vs FC FCSB prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:00 Shkëndija vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 2.1 FC FCSB Bet now Melbet
Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:15 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 22 July 2025 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.6 Zrinjski Mostar Bet now Mostbet
Lech Poznan vs Breidablik prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:30 Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg? Lech Poznan Odds: 1.62 Breidablik Recommended 1xBet
Rijeka vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction Champions League 22 july 2025, 14:45 Rijeka vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 22 July 2025 Rijeka Odds: 1.67 Ludogorets Razgrad Bet now 1xBet
Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba de Santiago prediction Copa Sudamericana 22 july 2025, 18:00 Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Cerro Largo Odds: 1.5 Central Cordoba de Santiago Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Defensa y Justicia 0 - 0 Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
0
Aldosivi
0
45’ + 6
San Martin San Juan 1 - 1 Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
1
Deportivo Riestra
1
45’
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:30 Toluca Wins Campeón de Campeones and Climbs the All-Time Winners List Football news Today, 19:55 Ramón Díaz After Victory Debut With Olimpia: “The Team Showed Character” Football news Today, 19:30 América Keeping Tabs on Denis Bouanga, Owner Doesn’t Rule Out a Move Football news Today, 19:05 Filipe Luís Urges Reinforcements for Flamengo and Praises Pedro’s Goal Football news Today, 19:00 Visitors Return to Argentine Football With Passion, Nostalgia—And Old Habits Football news Today, 18:05 Gallardo Praises River After Big Win: “Winning in This League Is Never Easy” Football news Today, 17:35 Richard Ríos Joins Benfica in €30 Million Transfer Football news Today, 17:29 Eurocup accumulator: what to bet on during the qualifiers? Football news Today, 17:00 Paredes Reflects on Boca Return: "Happy to Be Back, But We Need to Improve" Football news Today, 16:50 Mission accomplished! Sam Beukema is a Napoli player
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores