PAOK vs Apollon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 July 2025

On Wednesday in Thessaloniki, one of the pre-season friendlies will see local side PAOK face off against Apollon. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash at attractive odds.

Match preview

PAOK are having a solid pre-season: in July, the team already faced strong opposition, including Ajax (losing 1-2) and Go Ahead Eagles (a thrilling 3-3 draw). These results show their attack is in good shape, though there are some questions about the defense.

Their form at the end of last season was also impressive: PAOK closed out the league campaign with victories over AEK and Panathinaikos, plus a spirited performance against Olympiacos (2-4), which helped keep morale high within the squad. The team knows how to prepare for matches and is especially confident on home turf, where they play aggressive, structured football.

Apollon showed early in the summer friendlies that they can score and control the game—recent wins over Enosis (4-1) and Achnas (2-1) highlight the team’s good condition. However, compared to official matches, the picture is not nearly as bright.

Last season, Apollon ended with a winless run of nine games (2 draws and 7 losses). The Cypriots are clearly aiming to improve in the new campaign, and sparring against teams of PAOK’s caliber is a great chance to test their level.

Probable lineups

PAOK : Guguashvili, Bataoulas, Chatzidis, Mitu, Baba, Kamara, Kenny, Konstantelias, Lovren, Ozdoev, Taison.

: Guguashvili, Bataoulas, Chatzidis, Mitu, Baba, Kamara, Kenny, Konstantelias, Lovren, Ozdoev, Taison. Apollon: Demetris, Adoni, Baraona, Weisbeck, Wouter, Boli, Quida, Kyriakou (c), Malekidis, Marques, Spoljaric.

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last 5 matches, PAOK have scored two or more goals three times.

Apollon have won two friendlies in a row with a combined score of 6-2.

In the last two head-to-head meetings, PAOK and Apollon drew once and the Cypriot side won once – 1-0.

Prediction

PAOK appear stronger both in terms of squad depth and tactical organization, especially at home. Apollon can offer an attacking fight, but defensive inconsistency makes them vulnerable against a more technically skilled opponent. Expect the hosts to dominate and secure a positive result.