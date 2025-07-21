RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
AC Milan vs Arsenal prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
AC Milan
AC Milan
Club Friendlies
23 july 2025, 07:30
- : -
International,
Arsenal
Arsenal
Review H2H Prediction
On July 23, 2025, at the National Stadium in Singapore, two European giants will clash — Arsenal and Milan. Here’s a prediction for the outcome of this match with a solid value bet.

Match preview

The Gunners have finished as Premier League runners-up for the second consecutive season — once again missing out on silverware. Despite a dazzling run to the Champions League semifinals, the lack of trophies speaks for itself. Arteta now has fresh reinforcements — Kristoffer Nørgaard, Kepa, and Zubimendi have already joined the squad, and a big move for Viktor Gyökeres is nearly finalized.

Even without the new attacking stars, Arsenal started their summer preparations confidently — they beat Watford 2-0 in a closed-door friendly. Kai Havertz could once again lead the line, while the 15-year-old prospect Max Dowman is rumored to be getting a chance to prove himself at senior level. Ødegaard remains the captain and the midfield brain.

Milan are entering a new era: Massimiliano Allegri is back at the helm after a disastrous season under Sérgio Conceição. The team missed out on European competitions, finishing only eighth in Serie A, and lost the Coppa Italia final. Now, the Rossoneri are focused on internal rebuilding and returning to the top of Italian football.

The summer brought significant changes — Tijjani Reijnders and Theo Hernández have left, but Samuele Ricci and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have bolstered the squad. Luka Modrić, despite his star status, is not participating in the tour. In attack, the main hopes rest on Rafael Leão and Noah Okafor, who are expected to lead the charge in Singapore.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
  • Milan: Maignan; Jiménez, Gabbia, Thiaw, Bartesaghi; Musah, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Okafor, Leão

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Arsenal have knocked Milan out of European competitions twice: in the 2007/08 Champions League and the 2017/18 Europa League.
  • Milan will not participate in European competitions in the 2025/26 season — for the first time in six years.
  • Both teams will play several more matches against English clubs as part of their Asian tour.

Prediction

Arsenal look like a cohesive, well-drilled machine, while Milan are only beginning to adapt to their new manager’s style. The difference in preparation and organization could prove decisive. Even with halftime rotations, the Gunners should have the upper hand.

