Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Vasco da Gama
Vasco da Gama
Copa Sudamericana
22 july 2025, 20:30
- : -
International,
Independiente del Valle
Independiente del Valle
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
The return leg of the Copa Sudamericana playoff between Vasco da Gama and Independiente del Valle will take place on Wednesday at the Sao Januário stadium in Rio de Janeiro. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with attractive odds.

Match preview

Vasco da Gama’s form is a serious cause for concern: the team has won just one of their last six matches, losing four. Their home record is especially worrying — three straight games without a win, including two defeats. The squad is in poor psychological and competitive shape, languishing in 15th place in the Brazilian championship, just a step above the relegation zone.

Vasco is struggling both in attack and defense: over the last six matches, they've conceded an average of 1.67 goals while scoring only 1.17. The first match against Independiente was a disaster — 0-4, total dominance by the opponent and a lack of attacking ideas. For the Brazilians to advance, they need a miracle and flawless execution in the midst of a crisis.

Independiente del Valle are confidently continuing one of the best unbeaten streaks in South American football — 11 matches without defeat, with 7 wins. The team is solid in all areas: averaging 2.17 goals scored and just 0.67 conceded per match. That’s exactly what allowed them to crush Vasco in the first leg, securing a massive advantage.

Beyond their form, the Ecuadorians impress with tactical maturity: they dominate not only at home but also away — victories against Universidad Católica (3-0) and Macará (2-1) on the road are proof of that. In Rio de Janeiro, they’ll play with a cool head, knowing even a loss by up to three goals would still see them through to the round of 16.

Probable lineups

  • Vasco da Gama: Jardim, Rodrigues H., João Victor, Luiz Gustavo, Piton, Sforza, Paulinho, Coutinho, Rayan, Vegetti, Moreira
  • Independiente: Rey, Vera, Lomonaco, Valdez, Angulo, Loyola, Marcone, Montiel, Cabral, Tarsia, Jiménez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Vasco da Gama are winless in their last three home matches (two defeats and one draw).
  • Independiente del Valle are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches.
  • The Ecuadorians won the first leg of the tie 4-0.

Prediction

Vasco da Gama are in crisis mode — physically and mentally, the team is not ready for such a tough comeback. Independiente come into this match in sparkling form and with a comfortable advantage, allowing them to play pragmatically and with composure. Considering the current form of both teams and the clear class difference, everything points to the visitors. Our bet: "Independiente +1.0 Asian handicap" with odds of 1.60.

