Olimpija vs Inter Club d'Escaldes prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025

On July 23, 2025, at the Stožice Arena, Olimpija Ljubljana will take on Inter Club d'Escaldes in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. Here’s a value pick for this clash with attractive odds.

Match preview

Olimpija Ljubljana have been in strong form throughout the current calendar year. In their last 10 games, the Slovenian side has suffered just one defeat — an away loss in the Champions League qualifiers against Kazakhstan’s Kairat (0-2). That result proved decisive, as Olimpija had only managed a 1-1 draw in the first leg at home.

Their home record is especially impressive: four wins in their last five matches, consistently capitalizing on their chances. Victories over Mura (1-0), CSKA Sofia (3-1), and Vllaznia (4-0) show the team’s dominance on home turf. Their attack is versatile, and the midfield is well-balanced and solid.

Inter Club d'Escaldes from Andorra are enjoying a superb run in their domestic sphere: nine wins in their last ten outings speak for themselves. The club also surprised in the Champions League qualifiers, bouncing back after a 1-3 away loss to Romanian side FCSB to win 2-1 at home.

In domestic competitions, Inter look powerful, especially up front — they consistently score two or more goals, both at home and on the road. However, it’s important to note that the level of opposition has been considerably lower than Olimpija’s, so adjusting to a higher tempo could be a challenge.

Probable lineups

Olimpija : Daichar, Agba, Diga, Jelenkovic, Kojic, Mitrovski, Muhamedbegovic, Tamm, Blanco, Doffo, Costa Pinto

: Daichar, Agba, Diga, Jelenkovic, Kojic, Mitrovski, Muhamedbegovic, Tamm, Blanco, Doffo, Costa Pinto Inter Club d'Escaldes: Diaz, Muguruza, Mohedano, Puentes, Umanes, Torres, De la Torre, Alonso, Hermann, Munoz Martinez, Lopez

Match facts and head-to-head

Olimpija are unbeaten at home in nine straight games, including friendlies.

Inter have won 9 of their last 10 matches, including domestic cup and Champions League qualifiers.

The teams have never met before at official level.

Prediction

Olimpija look like the more experienced and well-drilled side, especially on home soil. Considering their quality, form, and home advantage, the hosts are clear favorites. Our pick: "Olimpija to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.75.