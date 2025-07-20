Rangers vs Panathinaikos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 22, 2025

Prediction on game Win Rangers Odds: 1.78 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, July 22, Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow will host one of the most intriguing fixtures of the Champions League second qualifying round. Scottish giants Rangers welcome Greece’s Panathinaikos for the first leg of this crucial tie, with both sides fighting for the right to stay in the tournament. Here’s a value bet suggestion for the outcome of this clash.

Match preview

The Scottish club hasn’t won the Premiership since the 2020/21 season, surrendering the title to Celtic by a 17-point margin last season. Nevertheless, Rangers remain a formidable force domestically and are regulars in European competitions, albeit with mixed results. To reach the Champions League group stage, they’ll have to navigate a tough qualifying path, and this encounter with Panathinaikos represents their first serious test.

Rangers were active in the transfer market during the off-season, bringing in eight new signings, including Oscar Cortes from Lens, to bolster the squad. Under Russell Martin, the side has played just one friendly — a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge. The main intrigue surrounds the choice of goalkeeper: Jack Butland or newcomer Liam Kelly, who appears to have earned the coach’s trust for the start.

The Greek powerhouse had an impressive last campaign, finishing second in the Super League, and now returns to the Champions League for the first time since 2011. The club boasts a rich European history — Champions League finalists in 1971, and semi-finalists in 1985 and 1996. Rui Vitória’s men are determined to reclaim their place among the continental elite.

The squad has undergone changes in the off-season, with Pedro Chirivella, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Ahmed Touba and goalkeeper Alban Lafont all joining. All are expected to make their debuts against Rangers. The attacking trio of Tete, Djuricic and Ioannidis — each of whom netted 11 times last season — will add plenty of firepower. However, Kyriakopoulos’s injury is a blow to the defensive line.

Probable lineups

Rangers : Kelly — Tavernier, Jiga, Souttar, Jefte — Diomande, Raskin — Cortes, Dowell, Bajrami — Danilo

: Kelly — Tavernier, Jiga, Souttar, Jefte — Diomande, Raskin — Cortes, Dowell, Bajrami — Danilo Panathinaikos: Lodygin — Vagiannidis, Touba, Jedvaj, Kyriakopoulos — Chirivella, Siopis — Tete, Djuricic, Gregou — Ioannidis

Match facts and head-to-head

Rangers have not lost at home in the Champions League since August 2022.

Panathinaikos have not reached the second qualifying round since the 2010s.

The two teams have never met before.

Prediction

This promises to be a tense encounter: both sides boast quality squads and European pedigree. However, the Ibrox factor could prove decisive — Rangers are traditionally strong on home turf. We expect the Scottish club to secure a narrow advantage ahead of the return leg in Athens.