Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025

As part of their preparations for the new season, Belgian side Olympic de Charleroi and French club Marseille will clash on neutral ground in the Netherlands. The match will take place at the KNVB Sportcentrum and promises to be a crucial test for both teams. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with a solid odds value.

Match preview

The Zebras continue to struggle even in preseason — not a single win in three July fixtures, including a defeat against De Graafschap (0-2). The team is clearly undergoing a tough rebuilding phase: so far, the players just can’t find the right balance between attack and defense. Part of this can be attributed to squad rotation, but the warning signs are obvious — especially when it comes to finishing chances.

On the other hand, draws against UNA Strassen and Waregem showed that Charleroi has some potential in midfield. However, without a reliable defense, the team will find it tough to hold their own against an opponent of Marseille’s caliber. Perhaps the coaching staff is simply experimenting with alternative tactics, but the results speak for themselves: Charleroi have conceded in seven consecutive matches.

The French side comes into this friendly in excellent form: four wins in their last five Ligue 1 outings, including impressive performances against Rennes (4-2) and Brest (4-1). Marseille are in a phase of renewal, but the core of the team already demonstrates maturity and confidence in attack.

Consistency is also impressive — just one defeat in the last seven matches. The meeting with Charleroi offers a chance to test out the nearest reserves and young talents, especially in central areas and on the flanks. And let’s not forget, unlike their opponents, this is Marseille’s first friendly of the summer.

Probable line-ups

Olympic de Charleroi : Vitasek, Ndedi, Shpago, Zegdan, Jakhich, Berberi, Diallo, Pole, Terki, Medfe, Mputu

Vitasek, Ndedi, Shpago, Zegdan, Jakhich, Berberi, Diallo, Pole, Terki, Medfe, Mputu Marseille: Rulli, Murillo, Balerdi, Luis Felipe, Merlin, Bennacer, Heiberg, Rabiot, Greenwood, Gouiri, J. Rowe.

Match facts and head-to-head

Charleroi have conceded in seven straight matches.

Marseille ended the Ligue 1 season with four wins and one draw in their last five games.

The teams have never met before in official competitions.

Prediction

Given the current form, Marseille are clear favorites. The French side boasts a well-organized attack, recent match fitness, and a deep squad. Charleroi, by contrast, are still searching for their best combinations and have yet to show any real results or cohesion. Even with rotation, Marseille has more cards up their sleeve, especially in terms of tempo and finishing. Our pick: Marseille to win at 1.65 odds.