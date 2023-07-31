Prediction on game Win Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.61 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On August 4, Olympiastadion (Berlin) will host the match of the 2nd round of the German 2. Liga, in which Hertha will compete with Wehen. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Hertha



The club, on the one hand, was the main disappointment of the previous season in German football. The well-known and quite popular project from the capital of Germany was not only relegated from the Bundesliga, but did it from the last, 18th place, with 29 points. The return of the local legend, Dárdai, did not help either – still, it is Pál who will try to return the team from Berlin to the traditional level. The majority shareholder has also changed, “777 Partners” from the USA with the controversial reputation has entered German football. The squad, as it always happens after the relegation, has also been updated. The new “option” started with Fortuna, and the away battle in Düsseldorf was lost due to a single goal conceded early in the second half.

Wehen



The team was able to debut at the 2. Bundesliga level only in 2007. Moreover, then “the Red and Blacks” were able to stay there for 2 seasons in a row. Still, Wiesbaden, speaking about the subsequent years, was again represented at this level only during the 2019/2020 draw, but then it left the division immediately from the penultimate place. And only now the club has achieved new success, however, having been promoted only from the 4th place (fortunately, Freiburg’s double was not allowed to get higher) and only through the play-offs in the battle against Arminia from Bielefeld. The management tried to strengthen the team, and it looked good in the summer control matches, but, generally speaking, Markus Kauczinski’s wards were considered to be outsiders. However, they didn’t start at least with a defeat – conceding first, the team achieved a draw in the struggle with Magdeburg on the home field.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents play their first head-to-head match in the 2. Bundesliga, previously they have always been in different divisions of the country.

Predictions



Bookmakers still do not believe that the team that played in the top division a couple of months earlier will lose points at the home arena in the battle with the rival that has barely moved up from the third division. It is high time for “the Old Lady” to win the official match, and this will happen in Berlin with the guests from Wiesbaden (odd: 1.61).

