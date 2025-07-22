RU RU ES ES FR FR
Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025

Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025

Raphael Durand
Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
23 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International
Review Prediction
On Wednesday, the Walstadion in Germany will host a friendly clash between Galatasaray and Cagliari. I recommend a bet on goals in this encounter at a tempting odds.

Match preview

Okan Buruk's side are enjoying a confident summer pre-season—victories over Ümraniyespor (5-2) and Admira (2-1) highlight their potent attack and high-tempo play. In their last five matches, the "Lions" have netted 15 goals, showcasing the excellent form of their attacking leaders and the squad's impressive depth. However, the coach has been rotating his lineup actively, which sometimes leads to defensive instability.

Despite strong results in the Super Lig in May, friendlies demand more flexibility, especially at the back. Galatasaray can dominate possession and create plenty of chances, but lapses in concentration at certain moments remain a weakness. Facing a more structured opponent like Cagliari will be a true test of the team's maturity.

The Italian club, led by Fabio Pisacane, play pragmatic, well-organized football. Wins over Venezia (3-0) and Ospitaletto (3-1), as well as a decent showing against Udinese (1-2) despite defeat, have underlined the team's ability to defend smartly and strike on the counter. Structure and discipline are their main assets in friendlies.

Even against stronger opponents, such as Napoli late last season, Cagliari managed to stay compact and capitalize on opponents' errors. Against Galatasaray's aggressive approach, this could pay off—especially if the Italians manage the second half smartly, when the Turkish side is likely to rotate and lose some tempo.

Probable lineups

  • Galatasaray: Yilmaz J., Kusta K., Baltaci M., Bardakci A., Aydin E., Gabriel Sara, Torreira L., Zaniolo N., Demir Y., Kon D., Akgun Y.
  • Cagliari: Caprile E., Litetta J., Adopo M., Deiola A., Zappa G., Zortea N., Luvumbo Z., Marin R., Mattia M., Obert A., Piccoli R.

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Galatasaray have won their last 13 matches, scoring at least twice in each of them.
  • Cagliari have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last five matches.
  • The teams have never met in official competition before, making this match an intriguing tactical experiment.

Prediction

This promises to be a tactical battle—Galatasaray's vibrant attack against Cagliari's structured defense. If the Turkish side press aggressively and create chances in the opening 45 minutes, they could seize the initiative. However, the Italians are capable of turning the tide in the second half thanks to their pragmatism and physical endurance. Our bet for the match is "Total over 2.5 goals."

