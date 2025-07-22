Fenerbahce vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 23, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of Wednesday’s friendlies will take place at the Albufeira Municipal Stadium, where Istanbul’s Fenerbahce faces off against Saudi side Al-Ittihad Jeddah. I’m backing goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Fenerbahce finished last season strongly, winning four of their last five official matches. However, the Canaries ended up only second in the league, trailing Galatasaray. The club continues to display an attacking style, as seen in their recent friendly wins over Leiria (2-0) and Portimonense (2-1). Jose Mourinho’s squad looks ready for the season opener.

The Canaries’ main strength remains their versatile midfield and lightning-fast transitions from defense to attack. Notably, their scoring consistency stands out — the team has found the net in nine of their last ten games. If the defense holds steady, Fener have every chance of a positive result.

Al-Ittihad also wrapped up their campaign in style, winning seven of their last ten Saudi Pro League fixtures to deservedly clinch the title. Their nearest rival, Al-Hilal, finished a full eight points behind. The team showed a well-balanced approach in the latter part of the season, beating both mid-table teams and tough opponents like Al-Nassr.

With a strengthened squad and a well-oiled midfield, Al-Ittihad are legitimate contenders for success in the new season. Unlike their opponents, though, the Saudi champions have yet to play any friendlies this summer. Their last official outing was the King’s Cup final, where Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Qadisiyah 3-1.

Probable line-ups

Fenerbahce : E. Cetin, M. Skriniar, A. Djiku, M. Muldur, S. Amrabat, O. Aydin, Talisca, D. Tadic, F. Kostic, Y. En-Nesyri, E. Dzeko

: E. Cetin, M. Skriniar, A. Djiku, M. Muldur, S. Amrabat, O. Aydin, Talisca, D. Tadic, F. Kostic, Y. En-Nesyri, E. Dzeko Al-Ittihad: Rajkovic – Fagihi, Danilo Pereira, Al-Mousa, Al-Skurk – Fabinho, Kante, Bergwijn, Aouar, Diaby – Benzema

Match facts and head-to-head

The match will be played on neutral ground, balancing both teams’ chances.

Fenerbahce have won six of their last eight matches, scoring 20 goals in that span.

Al-Ittihad have lost just one of their last nine league games.

Prediction

This game promises to be high-scoring — both teams are in great form and love to attack. With potent forward lines and defensive gaps on both sides, the best bet is “Over 2.5 goals.”