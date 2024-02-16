RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction
Fulham Fulham
Premier League England 17 feb 2024, 10:00 Fulham - Aston Villa
-
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3,5
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On Saturday, February 17th, the English Premier League competitions will continue. In the 25th round, Fulham will host Aston Villa at home. The game will commence at 16:00 Central European Time.

Fulham

Fulham currently occupies the 12th position in the league table, with 29 points from 24 matches. In their last five matches, they secured victory once, drew thrice, and suffered one defeat. In their previous match, they triumphed over Bournemouth with a scoreline of 3-1.

Aston Villa

The team has been displaying remarkable performances in the current season. Presently occupying the fifth position in the Premier League, Aston Villa has amassed 46 points from 24 matches. They are only one point behind the Champions League qualification zone. In their recent five matches, they suffered three defeats, secured one victory, and drew once. In their previous match, Aston Villa was defeated by Manchester United with a scoreline of 1-2.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

  • In the current season, Aston Villa defeated Fulham at home with a scoreline of 3-1.
  • Fulham has remained undefeated in their last three matches. Aston Villa has suffered defeat in their last two matches.
  • Aston Villa has scored at least one goal in their last four matches, while Fulham has scored in their last two matches.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Prediction

The match between Fulham and Aston Villa will be challenging for both teams. Therefore, I am inclined to bet on a low number of goals scored. My bet is on a total of less than 3.5 goals, at odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Total under 3,5
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Plymouth vs Leeds prediction Championship England 17 feb 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 1.7 Leeds Recommended MelBet
Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia prediction Premier League Kenya 17 feb 2024, 08:00 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Nairobi City Stars Odds: 1.61 Gor Mahia Bet now 1xBet
Darmstadt vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Darmstadt Odds: 1.76 VfB Stuttgart Bet now MelBet
Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.65 Union Berlin Recommended MelBet
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 Borussia Dortmund Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024