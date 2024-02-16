Fulham vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3,5 Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Saturday, February 17th, the English Premier League competitions will continue. In the 25th round, Fulham will host Aston Villa at home. The game will commence at 16:00 Central European Time.

Fulham

Fulham currently occupies the 12th position in the league table, with 29 points from 24 matches. In their last five matches, they secured victory once, drew thrice, and suffered one defeat. In their previous match, they triumphed over Bournemouth with a scoreline of 3-1.

Aston Villa

The team has been displaying remarkable performances in the current season. Presently occupying the fifth position in the Premier League, Aston Villa has amassed 46 points from 24 matches. They are only one point behind the Champions League qualification zone. In their recent five matches, they suffered three defeats, secured one victory, and drew once. In their previous match, Aston Villa was defeated by Manchester United with a scoreline of 1-2.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

In the current season, Aston Villa defeated Fulham at home with a scoreline of 3-1.

Fulham has remained undefeated in their last three matches. Aston Villa has suffered defeat in their last two matches.

Aston Villa has scored at least one goal in their last four matches, while Fulham has scored in their last two matches.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Prediction

The match between Fulham and Aston Villa will be challenging for both teams. Therefore, I am inclined to bet on a low number of goals scored. My bet is on a total of less than 3.5 goals, at odds of 1.5.