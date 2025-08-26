Prediction on game W1(- 1.5) Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 27, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a clash between Everton and Mansfield Town. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for the winner of this encounter.

Everton

Everton had a middling campaign in the Premier League last season, finishing 13th in the table and securing a comfortable cushion above the relegation zone. Their domestic cup runs were less impressive: in the FA Cup, the Toffees bowed out in the Round of 32 after losing to Bournemouth, and they suffered a similar fate in the League Cup, exiting at the same stage against Southampton.

The summer preseason was a disappointment—Everton played six friendlies, failing to win any: four defeats and two draws. Including the opening loss of the new league campaign to Leeds (0-1), their winless streak stretched to seven matches. They finally broke that run in the second round, defeating Brighton 2-0 at home.

The upcoming fixture against Mansfield Town will mark the first-ever meeting between these clubs, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the match.

Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town compete in England's League One. Last season, the team finished 17th in the table, steering clear of a relegation battle but unable to climb above mid-table. The new campaign got off to a rocky start with back-to-back defeats, immediately complicating their situation. However, Mansfield regrouped and responded with a trio of consecutive victories. First, they edged Exeter 2-1 in a tense contest, then beat Blackpool 2-0 at home, and finally thrashed Leyton Orient 4-1. Thanks to this winning streak, Mansfield climbed up to ninth place in the standings.

In the League Cup, the Stags advanced past the Round of 128, confidently dispatching League Two side Chesterfield 2-0. But a much sterner test awaits—a clash with Premier League opposition in Everton, where the standard and demands are at another level entirely. For Mansfield to have any hope, they'll need to be extremely organized and put in a complete, committed performance.

Probable line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Garner, Keane, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto.

Mansfield Town: Roberts, Noyle, Bowery, Cargill, Blake-Tracy, Reed, MacDonnell, Hendrie, Dikov, Moraya-Welsh, Evans.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Everton have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.

Mansfield Town are on a 4-match winning streak.

Mansfield Town have scored first in their last 5 matches.

This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Everton vs Mansfield Town match prediction

Everton enter this fixture as clear favorites. Despite a lackluster preseason and a slow league start, their win over Brighton in round two showed they can regroup and impose their style. Mansfield Town have found their rhythm in League One and cruised through the opening round of the League Cup, but the gulf in class and experience is vast. Given the difference in leagues and squad strength, Everton should secure a confident victory and advance. My prediction for this match is Everton to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.66.