RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football EFL Cup England Predictions Everton vs Mansfield Town prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 27, 2025

Everton vs Mansfield Town prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 27, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Everton vs Mansfield prediction Photo: https://x.com/Everton/Author unknownn
Everton
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
27 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Liverpool, Goodison Park
Mansfield
Mansfield Mansfield Schedule Mansfield Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 27, 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a clash between Everton and Mansfield Town. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for the winner of this encounter.

Everton

Everton had a middling campaign in the Premier League last season, finishing 13th in the table and securing a comfortable cushion above the relegation zone. Their domestic cup runs were less impressive: in the FA Cup, the Toffees bowed out in the Round of 32 after losing to Bournemouth, and they suffered a similar fate in the League Cup, exiting at the same stage against Southampton.

The summer preseason was a disappointment—Everton played six friendlies, failing to win any: four defeats and two draws. Including the opening loss of the new league campaign to Leeds (0-1), their winless streak stretched to seven matches. They finally broke that run in the second round, defeating Brighton 2-0 at home.

The upcoming fixture against Mansfield Town will mark the first-ever meeting between these clubs, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the match.

Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town compete in England's League One. Last season, the team finished 17th in the table, steering clear of a relegation battle but unable to climb above mid-table. The new campaign got off to a rocky start with back-to-back defeats, immediately complicating their situation. However, Mansfield regrouped and responded with a trio of consecutive victories. First, they edged Exeter 2-1 in a tense contest, then beat Blackpool 2-0 at home, and finally thrashed Leyton Orient 4-1. Thanks to this winning streak, Mansfield climbed up to ninth place in the standings.

In the League Cup, the Stags advanced past the Round of 128, confidently dispatching League Two side Chesterfield 2-0. But a much sterner test awaits—a clash with Premier League opposition in Everton, where the standard and demands are at another level entirely. For Mansfield to have any hope, they'll need to be extremely organized and put in a complete, committed performance.

Probable line-ups

  • Everton: Pickford, Garner, Keane, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto.
  • Mansfield Town: Roberts, Noyle, Bowery, Cargill, Blake-Tracy, Reed, MacDonnell, Hendrie, Dikov, Moraya-Welsh, Evans.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Everton have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Mansfield Town are on a 4-match winning streak.
  • Mansfield Town have scored first in their last 5 matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Everton vs Mansfield Town match prediction

Everton enter this fixture as clear favorites. Despite a lackluster preseason and a slow league start, their win over Brighton in round two showed they can regroup and impose their style. Mansfield Town have found their rhythm in League One and cruised through the opening round of the League Cup, but the gulf in class and experience is vast. Given the difference in leagues and squad strength, Everton should secure a confident victory and advance. My prediction for this match is Everton to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.66.

Prediction on game W1(- 1.5)
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 Kahraba Ismailia vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Kahraba Ismailia Odds: 1.82 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Chippa United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 26 August 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 2.06 Chippa United Bet now Mostbet
TS Galaxy vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 TS Galaxy vs. Sivelele: Will either side claim their second win of the new season? TS Galaxy Odds: 1.58 Siwelele Bet now Mostbet
Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.87 Marumo Gallants Recommended Melbet
Zamalek SC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Zamalek vs. Pharco: will Zamalek extend their unbeaten run? Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 Pharco FC Bet now Melbet
Eintracht Braunschweig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 14:45 Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Eintracht Braunschweig Odds: 1.72 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Stoke vs Bradford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Stoke City vs Bradford City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 26 August 2025 Stoke Odds: 1.78 Bradford Recommended 1xBet
Preston vs Wrexham prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Preston vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 26, 2025 Preston Odds: 1.57 Wrexham Bet now Mostbet
Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 26, 2025 Bournemouth Odds: 1.93 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds: will Leeds advance to the next round of the League Cup? Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.75 Leeds Recommended 1xBet
Sturm Graz vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Sturm Graz - Bodø/Glimt: Should we expect a miracle? Sturm Graz Odds: 1.45 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Pafos FC vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Pafos vs Crvena Zvezda H2H, prediction and probable lineups — 26 August 2025 Pafos FC Odds: 1.57 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores