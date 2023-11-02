Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Everton will struggle with Brighton as part of the 11th round of the English Premier League. The battle will take place at Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 4 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Everton



Everton has been struggling to survive for several years in a row, escaping relegation at the very end of the season. The team has not been able to boast of high places in the Premier League for a long time, and, as for the new championship, it also aims to maintain the so-called residence in the elite division of the country.

“The Toffees” started the current draw in a traditional usual. The team could not win 5 matches, but thanks to successful confrontations with Bournemouth and Brentford, it evened out the situation a little. Speaking about the previous round, Everton unexpectedly defeated West Ham at the away arena. Taking into account 10 rounds, the team is 5 points from the relegation zone in 15th place, which, after a disastrous start, cannot but please “the Toffees’” fans.

Brighton



The team has been only happy about entering the Premier League until recently, and now the results are gradually being improved from season to season. Moreover, the previous draw of the English Premier League gave an opportunity to qualify for the European tournament for the first time in the history. As for the current Premier League, after 10 rounds, the club has got 17 points and shares 6th place with Newcastle.

The team has slowed down a bit and is losing ground after an excellent beginning. There is no doubt that the results of “the Seagulls” are affected by their performance in the European competitions. It will be incredibly difficult for Brighton to repeat the success of the previous year.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Everton has won only 2 out of 7 previous home matches.

• Brighton hasn’t won at the away arena since mid-September.

• As for 4 previous head-to-head confrontations between these teams, they were won by the guests.

Prediction



Brighton may appear to be the favourite of the following battle, but the home-field factor will not allow Everton to give away the points in an easy-going manner. On the other hand, the unsuccessful streak of “the Seagulls” has dragged on too long, and this match will be a good chance to break it. I bet on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

