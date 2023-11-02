Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 14th round of the Spanish Segunda there will be a meeting in which Espanyol will host Eibar. The match in Barcelona will take place on November 3.

Espanyol

Last season, the team from the capital of Catalonia played in the Spanish top division, where they completely failed.

According to the results of the last championship, the team took penultimate place and was forced to relegate to the Segunda. This season, Espanyol shows that it does not intend to stay in the second strongest division for long.

Based on the results of 13 rounds, they are in fourth place, with 23 points and two points behind second place. In 13 matches they achieved seven wins, two draws and four defeats.

It’s interesting that the team is now on a streak of two defeats in a row. They lost at home to Leganes with a score of 0:1 and away to Sporting with a score of 0:2. Prior to this, Espanyol had three wins in four matches.

Eibar

Last season, this team was one of the candidates for promotion to La Liga, but lost only one point and failed in the first round playoff matches, where they lost to Alaves.

“Eibar” started the new season well and is now in second place in the Segunda table after 14 rounds. The team has 28 points and is one point ahead of the third team.

In 14 games of the season, the Gunsmiths have eight wins, four losses and one draw.

Match prediction

Bookmakers see the home team as favorites, but I won’t risk taking a clear victory. I assume that in this game the opponents will exchange goals, which gives a nice odds of 1.90.