RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Espanyol vs Eibar prediction
Espanyol Espanyol
Segunda Division Spain Today, 16:00 Espanyol - Eibar
-
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
Eibar Eibar
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 14th round of the Spanish Segunda there will be a meeting in which Espanyol will host Eibar. The match in Barcelona will take place on November 3.

Espanyol

Last season, the team from the capital of Catalonia played in the Spanish top division, where they completely failed.

According to the results of the last championship, the team took penultimate place and was forced to relegate to the Segunda. This season, Espanyol shows that it does not intend to stay in the second strongest division for long.

Based on the results of 13 rounds, they are in fourth place, with 23 points and two points behind second place. In 13 matches they achieved seven wins, two draws and four defeats.

It’s interesting that the team is now on a streak of two defeats in a row. They lost at home to Leganes with a score of 0:1 and away to Sporting with a score of 0:2. Prior to this, Espanyol had three wins in four matches.

Eibar

Last season, this team was one of the candidates for promotion to La Liga, but lost only one point and failed in the first round playoff matches, where they lost to Alaves.

“Eibar” started the new season well and is now in second place in the Segunda table after 14 rounds. The team has 28 points and is one point ahead of the third team.

In 14 games of the season, the Gunsmiths have eight wins, four losses and one draw.

Match prediction

Bookmakers see the home team as favorites, but I won’t risk taking a clear victory. I assume that in this game the opponents will exchange goals, which gives a nice odds of 1.90.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.9

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia Today, 04:45 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Melbourne City FC Odds: 2 Sydney FC Recommended MelBet
Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 11:00 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Al-Fateh Odds: 1.6 Al-Hilal Bet now MelBet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Premier League Ukraine Today, 11:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.97 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now MelBet
Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Galatasaray Odds: 1.79 Kasimpasa Recommended MelBet
Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 15:30 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Darmstadt Odds: 1.6 Bochum Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023