RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Empoli vs Udinese prediction
Empoli Empoli
Serie A Italy 06 oct 2023, 12:30 Empoli - Udinese
-
- : -
Italy, Empoli, Stadio Carlo Castellani
Udinese Udinese
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.87

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Empoli and Udinese will compete in the 8th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place on October 6 at Stadio Carlo Castellani and will start at 18:30 CET.

Empoli


The team, to be honest, failed at the start of the new campaign. It updated its anti-record in the Serie A. There happened 5 defeats and not a single scored goal in the first 5 rounds. It is not surprising that Paolo Zanetti was fired from his position of the head coach for such results.

The replacement of the mentor was clearly beneficial. Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team first lost minimally to Inter, but then won for the first time in the current season. A home victory over Salernitana definitely added the confidence and allowed the club to rise from the bottom of the Serie A standings. By the way, Empoli lost again in the previous round. The guests were unable to oppose Bologna – 0-3.

Udinese


Udinese, with Antonio di Natale, played in the Champions League not so long ago, and now the team “languishes” at the bottom of the Italian Serie A standings. Over the past 10 years, Udinese has not risen higher than the 12th place in the final table. Speaking about this summer, it also sold the leader to Everton. The British club paid 25 million euros for Beto.

As for the new season, it was really close to give up. The team has not won in the championship yet – 4 draws and 3 defeats. It is only inferior to the opponents that are clearly stronger – Juventus, Napoli and Fiorentina. On the other hand, Udinese could not beat any of 3 newcomers to the current championship. Nowadays, the club is in the 17th position.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Empoli has scored just 1 goal in its 8 previous Serie A matches.

The guests have a long streak without a win in the championship, which already includes 11 matches.

Speaking about the head-to-head confrontations, the slight advantage is for Udinese.

Prediction


This is the excellent chance for the guests from Udine to break and overcome the streak and, finally, get a victory. Not to risk, I will bet on Udinese to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.87

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 10:30 Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 FC Astana Odds: 1.57 Viktoria Plzen Recommended MelBet
Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Europa League Today, 12:45 Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Freiburg Odds: 1.52 West Ham Bet now MelBet
Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Breidablik Odds: 1.8 Zorya Bet now MelBet
Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Europa League Today, 12:45 Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.86 Rangers Recommended MelBet
Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Europa League Today, 12:45 Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Marseille Odds: 1.78 Brighton Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:54 Teams of the week of the 2nd round group stage of the Champions League Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid and Barcelona are "fighting" for the leader of Bayern Football news Today, 04:30 A scandal breaks out: Galatasaray is unhappy with the team's reception in the UK Football news Today, 04:00 Mudryk was compared to a young Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Today, 03:30 Barcelona extended their impressive unbeaten streak Football news Today, 03:13 The nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 He was in pain: Xavi spoke about Yamal’s condition in the match with Porto Football news Today, 02:47 Pioli named Milan's main problem in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:31 Newcastle coach speaks out about sensational victory over PSG Football news Today, 02:00 Luis Enrique spoke about PSG's major defeat in the Champions League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Sheriff prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023