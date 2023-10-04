Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.87 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Empoli and Udinese will compete in the 8th round of the Italian Serie A. The match will take place on October 6 at Stadio Carlo Castellani and will start at 18:30 CET.

Empoli



The team, to be honest, failed at the start of the new campaign. It updated its anti-record in the Serie A. There happened 5 defeats and not a single scored goal in the first 5 rounds. It is not surprising that Paolo Zanetti was fired from his position of the head coach for such results.

The replacement of the mentor was clearly beneficial. Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team first lost minimally to Inter, but then won for the first time in the current season. A home victory over Salernitana definitely added the confidence and allowed the club to rise from the bottom of the Serie A standings. By the way, Empoli lost again in the previous round. The guests were unable to oppose Bologna – 0-3.

Udinese



Udinese, with Antonio di Natale, played in the Champions League not so long ago, and now the team “languishes” at the bottom of the Italian Serie A standings. Over the past 10 years, Udinese has not risen higher than the 12th place in the final table. Speaking about this summer, it also sold the leader to Everton. The British club paid 25 million euros for Beto.

As for the new season, it was really close to give up. The team has not won in the championship yet – 4 draws and 3 defeats. It is only inferior to the opponents that are clearly stronger – Juventus, Napoli and Fiorentina. On the other hand, Udinese could not beat any of 3 newcomers to the current championship. Nowadays, the club is in the 17th position.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Empoli has scored just 1 goal in its 8 previous Serie A matches.

The guests have a long streak without a win in the championship, which already includes 11 matches.

Speaking about the head-to-head confrontations, the slight advantage is for Udinese.

Prediction



This is the excellent chance for the guests from Udine to break and overcome the streak and, finally, get a victory. Not to risk, I will bet on Udinese to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

