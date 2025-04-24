RU RU ES ES FR FR
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
FA Cup England 26 apr 2025, 12:15 Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
-
- : -
England, London, Wembley
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8

The FA Cup semi-final clash is set for Saturday at Wembley Stadium, where the local team Crystal Palace will face Aston Villa. I recommend betting on goals in this encounter with a good odd.

Match preview

The Londoners have confidently advanced through each stage of the FA Cup this season, though it's worth noting that the draw has somewhat favored them. In the first three rounds, their opponents were clubs from lower leagues, which certainly eased their task. It wasn't until the quarter-finals that Oliver Glasner's squad faced a Premier League representative, Fulham.

However, even here, despite a more challenging opponent, Crystal Palace dealt with the Cottagers without much trouble, securing a solid 3-0 away victory. If the team wins the upcoming match, it will be a historic moment for the club, as they will replicate their successes of 1990 and 2016 when the Eagles reached the FA Cup final.

The Villans last lifted the FA Cup trophy in 1957 and have since reached the final only twice – in 2000 and 2015. However, in this current campaign, Aston Villa has every chance of making a long-awaited return to silverware. The team has confidently navigated all four rounds of the tournament, without encountering significant obstacles along the way.

Early in the tournament, Unai Emery's side faced strong Premier League opponents and secured two crucial victories: first at home against West Ham (2-1), and then replicating the result in a match against Tottenham (2-1). In the later stages, their opponents were somewhat easier: Cardiff was defeated at home (2-0), and the Villans thrashed Preston away (3-0).

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson – Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi, Daniel Munoz, Tyrick Mitchell – Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze – Ismaila Sarr, Jean-Philippe Mateta
  • Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez – Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings – Jacob Ramsey, Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara – Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, Morgan Rogers

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Aston Villa is unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 FA Cup matches (5 wins and 1 draw)
  • In February, Crystal Palace thrashed their opponent 4-1, with an away draw of 2-2
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has hit in the last five matches

Prediction

Crystal Palace has beaten the Villans in three of their last four matches. Therefore, although the bookmakers slightly favor Aston Villa, betting on the nominal visitors' success is risky. Our bet is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.80.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores