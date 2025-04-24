RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 26, 2025

Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 26, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Leicester
-
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Leicester Leicester
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Wolverhampton
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

The 34th round of the English Championship will take place on Saturday at Molineux Stadium, where local team Wolverhampton will host Leicester. I suggest betting on goals in this match with a good odds.

Match preview

Vítor Pereira's team has successfully completed its main task for the remainder of the season, securing a spot in the EPL for the next year ahead of schedule. Jumping to 15th place and confidently distancing themselves from the relegation zone by 17 points from the bottom dwellers was the result of an impressive five-match winning streak. However, it must be acknowledged that Wolverhampton was fortunate with the schedule, as all these victories came against opponents from the lower half of the standings.

Special mention should be made of the last two victories by the Wolves, who demonstrated their strength both at home and away. At Molineux, they confidently dealt with Tottenham (4-2), and then claimed a hard-fought away victory against Manchester United (1-0). The club has now extended its unbeaten run in the championship to six matches (5 wins and 1 draw), leaving the coach and players optimistic about the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Leicester showed decent results in the last two league games, despite their winless streak continuing to grow. First, Leicester secured a draw away against Brighton (2-2), and then narrowly lost to Liverpool at home (0-1) in the last round. However, despite these commendable efforts, the team's winless streak has increased to 10 matches (1 draw and 9 losses).

Ruud van Nistelrooy's charges have already officially bid farewell to the possibility of continuing in the EPL next season, having confirmed early relegation to the Championship. Additionally, it is worth noting that the team has the 19th worst record for goals conceded in the league – a total of 73. Currently, the club has failed to score in 9 of their last 10 Premier League matches, further worsening their position in the standings.

Probable line-ups

  • Wolverhampton: Daniel Bentley – Santiago Bueno, Tote Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Nelson Semedo – André, Marshall Munetsi, João Gomes – Matheus Cunha, Jørgen Strand Larsen
  • Leicester: Mads Hermansen – James Justin, Caleb Okoli, Luke Thomas, Conor Coady – Kasey McAteer, Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumaré, Bilal El Khannous – Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, the Wolves thrashed their opponent away with a score of 3-0
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet hit in the last 4 matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are fully backing Wolverhampton in this match, offering odds of 1.60 for the home team's victory. We believe there should be no issues in securing three points for the team. Our bet is on "Wolverhampton to win."

Prediction on game Win Wolverhampton
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.59 Wellington Phoenix Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.96 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Recommended 1xBet
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.86 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores