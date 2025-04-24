Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 26, 2025

Prediction on game Win Wolverhampton Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The 34th round of the English Championship will take place on Saturday at Molineux Stadium, where local team Wolverhampton will host Leicester. I suggest betting on goals in this match with a good odds.

Match preview

Vítor Pereira's team has successfully completed its main task for the remainder of the season, securing a spot in the EPL for the next year ahead of schedule. Jumping to 15th place and confidently distancing themselves from the relegation zone by 17 points from the bottom dwellers was the result of an impressive five-match winning streak. However, it must be acknowledged that Wolverhampton was fortunate with the schedule, as all these victories came against opponents from the lower half of the standings.

Special mention should be made of the last two victories by the Wolves, who demonstrated their strength both at home and away. At Molineux, they confidently dealt with Tottenham (4-2), and then claimed a hard-fought away victory against Manchester United (1-0). The club has now extended its unbeaten run in the championship to six matches (5 wins and 1 draw), leaving the coach and players optimistic about the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Leicester showed decent results in the last two league games, despite their winless streak continuing to grow. First, Leicester secured a draw away against Brighton (2-2), and then narrowly lost to Liverpool at home (0-1) in the last round. However, despite these commendable efforts, the team's winless streak has increased to 10 matches (1 draw and 9 losses).

Ruud van Nistelrooy's charges have already officially bid farewell to the possibility of continuing in the EPL next season, having confirmed early relegation to the Championship. Additionally, it is worth noting that the team has the 19th worst record for goals conceded in the league – a total of 73. Currently, the club has failed to score in 9 of their last 10 Premier League matches, further worsening their position in the standings.

Probable line-ups

Wolverhampton : Daniel Bentley – Santiago Bueno, Tote Gomes, Emmanuel Agbadou, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Nelson Semedo – André, Marshall Munetsi, João Gomes – Matheus Cunha, Jørgen Strand Larsen

: Leicester: Mads Hermansen – James Justin, Caleb Okoli, Luke Thomas, Conor Coady – Kasey McAteer, Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumaré, Bilal El Khannous – Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, the Wolves thrashed their opponent away with a score of 3-0

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet hit in the last 4 matches

The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are fully backing Wolverhampton in this match, offering odds of 1.60 for the home team's victory. We believe there should be no issues in securing three points for the team. Our bet is on "Wolverhampton to win."