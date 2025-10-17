Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.88 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Sunday, October 19, as part of Serie A’s seventh round, Como will host Turin giants Juventus on home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction below.

See also: Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips 19 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Como have been pleasantly surprising their supporters at the start of the season: in addition to advancing through two rounds of the Coppa Italia—confidently defeating Südtirol (3-1) and Sassuolo (3-0)—Fabregas’ men are also playing attractive football in the league. In six rounds, Como have suffered only one defeat, away to Bologna (0-1). With nine points collected, they sit eighth in the table, trailing the European spots by just a single point.

Como kicked off their league campaign with a dominant 2-0 win over Lazio, barely allowing the visitors any chances, followed by a draw with Genoa in an even contest, where the Genovese side equalized in the third minute of stoppage time to end it 1-1. Next came an away victory over Fiorentina (2-1) and two consecutive 1-1 draws—against Cremonese and Atalanta. Regardless of the opponent, Como try to control possession and create chances through patient build-up play, limiting their rivals’ time on the ball, which helps keep Jean Butez’s goal well protected.

Juventus are competing on both the Champions League and Serie A fronts: in Europe, they’ve collected two points from two matches and currently sit 23rd. Their domestic form is brighter: 12 points from six games, and Tudor’s squad remain unbeaten, just three points off the league leaders.

Still, their recent results have been less than stellar: Juventus have drawn all of their last five matches—against Borussia Dortmund (4-4) and Villarreal (2-2) in the Champions League, and Verona, Atalanta (both 1-1), and Milan (0-0) in Serie A. These matches have tended to follow one of two scripts: either the Bianconeri grind out crucial points with grit, or they let victory slip away in the final moments. The side is clearly lacking in physical consistency and tactical cohesion, with players often relying on individual brilliance to bail them out.

Probable lineups

Como: Butez; Posch, Carlos, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Kuhn; Morata

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Match facts and head-to-head

In four meetings between the clubs, Juventus have won three times and drawn once

Como have scored in each of their last five matches

Juventus are unbeaten in the 2025/26 season: three wins and five draws

Prediction

Juventus are in desperate need of a win, but Como are a tough nut to crack, especially on home soil. Fabregas’ team will certainly push back and carve out chances, with their success hinging on the finishing quality of their forwards. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.88