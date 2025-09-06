Prediction on game Win Chicago Fire FC Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On the night of Monday, September 7, a regular season MLS clash will take place between Chicago Fire and New England Revolution. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 a.m. CET. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: Match facts and head-to-head

Chicago Fire are unbeaten in their last three home matches: two wins and one draw.

New England have registered two wins and two losses in their last four outings.

Both Chicago and New England have conceded goals in three consecutive matches.

New England have only won once in their last four away games.

Chicago Fire boast the second most prolific attack in the Eastern Conference with 50 goals scored.

In 87% of their matches this season, Chicago have scored more than 1.5 goals.

Only 10% of Chicago’s wins have come with a clean sheet; for New England, that figure stands at 20%.

In 40% of their matches this season, Chicago have scored in both halves.

In the previous head-to-head, Chicago Fire defeated New England 3-1.

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: Match preview

Both teams compete in the MLS Eastern Conference. They’re close in the standings and remain locked in the hunt for a playoff spot.

However, Chicago are closer to the coveted playoff zone. After 27 rounds, the team has collected 39 points, trailing ninth place by just one point. Fire also have games in hand, and by points dropped, they’re already in the playoff spots. In recent outings, Chicago have shown strong form: three wins, a draw, and only one loss in their last five matches.

New England sit lower, in 11th position. They have 31 points from 28 games, and trail ninth place by nine points. The team has been inconsistent and struggles defensively: in their last five matches, they’ve lost three and won two, conceding in each of their last three games, even when winning.

Probable lineups

Chicago Fire: Brady; Baroso, Kaps, Elliott, Gutman; Orgel, D’Avila, Gutierrez; Zinkernagel, Kuypers, Bamba.

New England Revolution: Turner; Feingold, Ceballos, Fofana, Miller; Langlois, Polster, Yusuf, Ganago; Campana, Gil.

Prediction

Chicago are in good form and have been impressive on home turf. Their attack is firing on all cylinders, and there’s every reason to believe they can secure the win. That’s the outcome I’m backing with my bet.