On September 6, Arena Condá (Chapecó) will host the match of the 27th round of the Brazilian Serie B, in which Chapecoense will compete with Guarani Campinas. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Chapecoense



The club won the Copa Sudamericana in 2016. Still, that title was awarded without a fight, after a plane crash that had killed almost the entire squad, which went to the final (it crashed on the way to the opponent, Atletico Nacional). Then it was possible to assemble the team again and even took the 8th place in the next season, in 2017. The relegation of “the Verdão” did happen, a couple of years later. Having overcome the first such fall, the club managed to return back, but for a season. Still, “the Western Hurricane” was only in the 14th place in the Series B in 2022. Nowadays, it is at risk of being in the relegation zone to the second division. This fact, however, motivated the players, who took 8 points in 4 previous rounds: the team won twice, which was followed by the draws with the same score (0-0) in the battles against Avai and Juventude.

Guarani Campinas



The team actually managed to become the champion of the country. It was in 1978, when it won any battle, including the struggle with Palmeiras in the final. However, that title remains the only one – even if we take into account the state level (albeit, perhaps, the strongest in terms of football – Sao Paulo), “Família Bugrina” has never been the first. Moreover, it often had to “hang” out in the third division of the country and is not promoted to the highest level. This time, there are chances to compete for the promotion to the Serie A, because the gap from the top 4 is not so significant. At the same time, the team, in order to remain among the contenders, should win more often – the points were frequently lost with the previous rivals.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Chapecoense won with the home 2-0 score in August 2020. Still, then it turned out to play better with Guarani, which alternated draws and wins. As for the May confrontation, there was a spectacular 3-3 draw in Campinas, which is characterized by the missed-by-the-hosts penalty and the decisive goal of the guests, which was scored in the 5th added minute of the game.

Predictions



Bookmakers give preference to the hosts, who really need points. Still, the guests also have motivation, albeit the opposite one. We bet on “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.88).

