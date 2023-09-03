RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Chapecoense vs Guarani Campinas prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023

Chapecoense vs Guarani Campinas prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023

Chapecoense AF Chapecoense AF
Serie B Brazil 05 sep 2023, 20:30 Chapecoense AF - Guarani
-
- : -
Brazil,
Guarani
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,0
Odds: 1.88

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 6, Arena Condá (Chapecó) will host the match of the 27th round of the Brazilian Serie B, in which Chapecoense will compete with Guarani Campinas. The battle will start at 02:30 CET.

Chapecoense


The club won the Copa Sudamericana in 2016. Still, that title was awarded without a fight, after a plane crash that had killed almost the entire squad, which went to the final (it crashed on the way to the opponent, Atletico Nacional). Then it was possible to assemble the team again and even took the 8th place in the next season, in 2017. The relegation of “the Verdão” did happen, a couple of years later. Having overcome the first such fall, the club managed to return back, but for a season. Still, “the Western Hurricane” was only in the 14th place in the Series B in 2022. Nowadays, it is at risk of being in the relegation zone to the second division. This fact, however, motivated the players, who took 8 points in 4 previous rounds: the team won twice, which was followed by the draws with the same score (0-0) in the battles against Avai and Juventude.

Guarani Campinas


The team actually managed to become the champion of the country. It was in 1978, when it won any battle, including the struggle with Palmeiras in the final. However, that title remains the only one – even if we take into account the state level (albeit, perhaps, the strongest in terms of football – Sao Paulo), “Família Bugrina” has never been the first. Moreover, it often had to “hang” out in the third division of the country and is not promoted to the highest level. This time, there are chances to compete for the promotion to the Serie A, because the gap from the top 4 is not so significant. At the same time, the team, in order to remain among the contenders, should win more often – the points were frequently lost with the previous rivals.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Chapecoense won with the home 2-0 score in August 2020. Still, then it turned out to play better with Guarani, which alternated draws and wins. As for the May confrontation, there was a spectacular 3-3 draw in Campinas, which is characterized by the missed-by-the-hosts penalty and the decisive goal of the guests, which was scored in the 5th added minute of the game.

Predictions


Bookmakers give preference to the hosts, who really need points. Still, the guests also have motivation, albeit the opposite one. We bet on “total: over 2.0” (odd: 1.88).

Prediction on game Total over 2,0
Odds: 1.88

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:00 Union Santa Fe vs San Lorenzo prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Union Odds: 1.6 San Lorenzo Recommended MelBet
Serie A Ecuador Today, 20:00 LDU Quito vs Guayaquil City prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Odds: 1.72 Bet now Linebet
Friendly International 06 sep 2023, 14:00 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Malta Odds: 1.65 Gibraltar Bet now 1xBet
Premier Division Ireland 06 sep 2023, 14:45 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 UCD Odds: 1.87 Derry City Recommended Linebet
Africa Cup of Nations 06 sep 2023, 15:00 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Libya Odds: 1.75 Equatorial Guinea Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:36 Al Ittihad are preparing another offer to Liverpool for Salah Football news Today, 15:52 Two players left the location of the England national team Football news Today, 15:07 Bayer star excluded from Netherlands squad after refusing to play for U21 Football news Today, 14:34 The Spanish national team spoke out against the president of the Football Federation Football news Today, 13:43 Two Tottenham players moved to Turkey Football news Today, 13:00 Sergio Ramos returned to Sevilla Football news Today, 11:58 Schmeichel will become a player of Anderlecht Football news Today, 11:00 Manchester United sided with Tag Hag in the conflict with Sancho Football news Today, 10:01 It became known which clubs besides Getafe were interested in Greenwood Football news Today, 09:23 Magic from Messi in Hollywood. VIDEO of two great assists by Leo Messi
Sport Predictions
Football Today Union Santa Fe vs San Lorenzo prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football Today LDU Quito vs Guayaquil City prediction and betting tips on September 5, 2023 Football 05 sep 2023 Chapecoense vs Guarani Campinas prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 06 sep 2023 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023