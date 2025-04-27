Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic prediction and betting tips on April 29 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On April 29, the "Pirelli" will host the 38th round of England's League 1, where "Burton Albion" will face "Wigan Athletic". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Burton Albion"

A decade ago, the team experienced its peak, spending several consecutive years in the Championship. But then there was a fallback to the more familiar level of the third division, where they have lingered. Up until last season, when they managed to earn 46 points - enough to close the top 20 - the closest neighbor "Cheltenham" was relegated.

Now, such a threat looms over the club itself. However, at the right moment, in April, they managed to improve: they defeated "Leyton Orient" and "Huddersfield", shared points with "Exeter". And after losing to the champion, "Birmingham", they managed to beat "Cambridge" in the last round.

"Wigan Athletic"

The club is remembered by many for winning the FA Cup in 2013. Moreover, it played in the Premier League for quite some time back then. But then came the decline, and in recent seasons, including the last one, they have mostly spent time in League 1. So, after the usual relegation from the Championship in 2023, the newcomer settled for only the eleventh position at the lower level.

Moreover, in the new season, the team not only failed to improve. They are currently losing more often than winning, and sit in the lower part of the table, albeit at a certain distance from the relegation zone - spring allowed them to simply play out the season, knowing that the next one would also be in League 1. But at least they beat "Shrewsbury" and "Rotherham". And in the last round, they drew with "Blackpool".

Match Facts

"Burton Albion" won three times in the last six rounds

On average, "Burton" scores 1.07 goals and concedes 1.41 goals per match

"Wigan Athletic" has not lost six times in a row

H2H

In the last four head-to-head meetings, draws and "Burton" victories alternated

Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Bookmakers consider the home team as favorites. But the visitors are in good form too - expect "total over 2.0 goals scored" (odds - 1.65).