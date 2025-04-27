RU RU ES ES FR FR
Djurgården vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Djurgården vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Djurgaarden vs Chelsea prediction Photo: https://media-cdn-v2.laodong.vn/ Author unknown
Djurgaarden Djurgaarden
Europa Conference League 01 may 2025, 15:00 Djurgaarden - Chelsea
-
- : -
International, Stockholm, 3Arena
Chelsea Chelsea
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1,5)
Odds: 2.05
On May 1, the "3Arena" will host the first leg of the Conference League semi-final, where "Djurgården" will take on "Chelsea". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

Djurgården

The club is one of the most successful in Sweden, having amassed quite a few championship titles (twelve). However, since 2019, they've struggled even in the cup, finishing only fourth in Allsvenskan both last season and the one before.

Nevertheless, even such a result secured them a spot in the Conference League. They started back in July, advancing through three qualifying rounds, and then collected thirteen points in the main stage. This allowed them to start the playoffs from the round of 16. After eliminating "Pafos" (0-1 in Cyprus, 3-0 at home), they narrowly lost at home due to an own goal against "Rapid". But in Vienna, they managed to take revenge 2-1, adding a couple more goals in extra time.

Chelsea

The team not so long ago won the Champions League and clearly doesn't want to miss out on the next season there. Thus, the Premier League is a priority for Maresca, especially since he remembers how his more prestigious predecessor, Pochettino, was dismissed after finishing sixth in the 2023/2024 season. On the other hand, the task is slightly easier this time: finishing fifth will suffice.

In the Conference League, Enzo is giving game time to the reserves. But even after losing to "Servette" last summer in the qualifiers, this version of the English team kept winning - both in the main round and against "Copenhagen" in February. The streak was only broken in the quarter-finals, but before that, the club had defeated "Legia" 3-0.

Match facts

  • "Djurgården" won two of their last three matches in the League
  • "Chelsea" has won ten out of twelve tournament matches
  • The English team has scored in every match

H2H

The London giants will visit Stockholm for the first time.

Djurgården vs Chelsea prediction

Bookmakers are confident that the English side will win here. They are used to settling matters in the first leg, so we bet on them with a handicap of "-1.5 goals" (odds - 2.05).

Prediction on game W2(-1,5)
Odds: 2.05
Odds: 2.05
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
