Betis vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Betis vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on May 1, 2025

Europa Conference League 01 may 2025, 15:00 Real Betis - Fiorentina
Seville, Estadio Benito Villamarin
On May 1, the first leg of the Conference League semifinal will take place at "Benito Villamarin", where "Betis" will face off against "Fiorentina". I propose a bet for this match on goals/cards/winner.

"Betis"

The team is quite stable on the domestic front. What Manuel Pellegrini hasn't managed is to lead his squad into the Champions League. His best finish in La Liga has been fifth place, although he has won the Copa del Rey. Repeating that result now would allow them to qualify for the Champions League. However, in the race for fifth position, they fell behind "Villarreal", even losing to them at home in April.

Not everything went smoothly in the Conference League either. After solidly passing "Kryvbas" in the qualifiers, they secured only one win and four points before winter. However, finishing the main round with victories over "Petrocub" and "HJK" in December, the club from Seville still advanced to the playoffs. There, they comfortably knocked out "Gent", "Vitoria Guimaraes", and "Jagiellonia" in succession.

"Fiorentina"

The club reached the Conference League finals twice in a row in previous seasons. But in both 2023 and last spring, they ended up losing in the decisive matches. After the second failure, Vincenzo Italiano left. Palladino arrived in Florence to replace him. However, under Rafaele, little has changed - even in Serie A, they have every chance of finishing eighth again.

In the Conference League, the Italians could have embarrassed themselves in the qualifiers, failing to defeat "Puskas Academy". However, after eliminating the Hungarians on penalties, they then collected thirteen points in the main round, advancing directly to the round of 16. There, they dealt with "Panathinaikos" (2-3, 3-1), and in March - with "Celje" (2-1, 2-2).

Match facts

  • "Betis" won two of their last three League matches
  • The Spaniards have only failed to score twice in the tournament
  • "Fiorentina" won twice in their last three matches
  • Five consecutive matches involving the Italians featured goals from both sides.

H2H

The clubs have only played a couple of friendly matches before. The Italians won in 2014, while the Spaniards triumphed in 2022.

Betis vs Fiorentina Prediction

