One of the third qualifying round matches of the Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, where Turkish side Besiktas will host Ireland’s St Patrick’s. The hosts approach the return leg with a comfortable advantage after a resounding 4-1 victory in Dublin, and they’re eager to thrill their fans once again with dynamic attacking football. Here’s a value bet for this clash with attractive odds.

Match preview

The Istanbul club effectively settled the tie in the first leg, where new signing and English striker Tammy Abraham netted a hat-trick. The Turkish side have been playing aggressive, high-scoring football, notching 10 goals in their last four competitive fixtures, including two against Shakhtar in Europa League qualifying. On home turf, Besiktas traditionally play with plenty of attacking intent, promising another goal-fest for the fans.

Despite some setbacks in preseason, the team has started to correct their record — the win in Ireland was a strong signal that Besiktas are ready for new European challenges. For Abraham, this match is a great chance to reinforce his status as a top scorer, while the team aims to head into the decisive rounds in peak form.

The Irish club put up a solid fight in the first half at home but were completely outplayed after the break. Their main issue is a fragile defense on the road: they’ve conceded at least twice in each of their last three away games across competitions, including 0-4 and 0-3 league defeats. Against a powerhouse like Besiktas, hopes for a comeback look slim.

Nevertheless, St Patrick’s will look to leave a positive impression and play with maximum commitment. Expect attacking efforts from Joseph Mbong and the team as a whole, but to get a result, the Irish side will need a major improvement in both organization and finishing.

Probable lineups

Besiktas : Mert Gunok — Gabriel Paulista, Felix Uduokhai, Jonas Svensson, David Jurasek — Kartal Kayra Yilmaz, Demir Ege Tiknaz, Orkun Kokcu — Tammy Abraham, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva.

: Mert Gunok — Gabriel Paulista, Felix Uduokhai, Jonas Svensson, David Jurasek — Kartal Kayra Yilmaz, Demir Ege Tiknaz, Orkun Kokcu — Tammy Abraham, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva. St Patrick’s: Joseph Anang — Tom Grivosti, Anto Breslin, Joe Redmond, Axel Sjoberg — Jamie Lennon, Christopher Forrester, Cian Leavy, Brandon Kavanagh, Simon Power — Jake Mulraney.

Match facts and head-to-head

Besiktas scored 4 goals in the first leg in Dublin, securing a decisive lead.

Tammy Abraham bagged a hat-trick in the opener, taking his tally to 4 goals in 4 matches for the club.

This is the clubs’ first official meeting in European competition.

Prediction

Besiktas are in far too commanding a position to encounter serious trouble in this tie. The Turks are sure to play attacking football again, aiming for another emphatic win to build confidence ahead of the crucial qualifying rounds. Our pick for the match: "Besiktas to win and total over 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.76.