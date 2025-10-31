ES ES FR FR
Bendel vs Warri Wolves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Bendel vs Warri Wolves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand
Bendel Insurance vs Warri Wolves FC prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
Bendel Insurance Bendel Insurance
NPFL Nigeria (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 11:00
- : -
Nigeria,
Warri Wolves FC Warri Wolves FC
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.58
One of the fixtures of round 11 in the Nigerian championship will take place on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, where the local side Bendel will host Warri Wolves. I suggest betting on the outcome of this clash, as the odds look promising for a successful pick.

Match preview

Bendel are struggling in the league right now and find themselves in the relegation zone, sitting 19th in the table. In their opening nine rounds, the "Vipers" have managed just one win and have collected only seven points. They are currently four points away from safety.

In their most recent outing, Bendel travelled to face Kun Khalifa and, after opening the scoring in just the second minute, couldn’t hold on for the win – the match ended 1-1. That draw extended the Vipers’ winless streak to five games, with three defeats and two draws. Offensively, the team has looked particularly toothless. Bendel have not scored more than once in any league match this season.

As for Warri Wolves, the team have started the new season confidently, playing mature and determined football. Their 2-1 away win over Enyimba was a real statement – not only did they re-enter the race for the top spots, but they also showed real character.

The success in Abe was their second consecutive away victory, underlining the squad’s consistency on different grounds. In their last outing, they beat Bayelsa United 2-0 at home. As a result, Warri Wolves are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking up three wins during this run.

Probable lineups

  • Bendel: Baba, Amaefule, Anthony, Anyanwu, Itoro, Oke Solomon, Okorom, Omijie, Osayande, Wisdom, Yazid.
  • Warri Wolves: Joke Efewwreha (GK), Ekene Ohia (C), Bakare Emmanuel, David Joseph, Seheed Olaniyi, Emmanuel Awah, Jabber Malik, Shemayi Amatesiro, Collins Onovughe, Eromosele Palipa, Osigwe Ekene

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In three head-to-head meetings between these teams, there has never been more than one goal scored in a match
  • A "both teams to score" bet has never landed in their encounters
  • In Bendel’s last four matches, the "over 2.5 goals" bet has not come through once

Prediction

Bookmakers are giving a slight edge to the home side, with odds of 1.95 for a Bendel win. However, I believe betting on the result is risky here – Warri Wolves are looking strong right now and could at least avoid defeat. Our pick for this match, considering the head-to-head stats, is "under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.58.

