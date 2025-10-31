ES ES FR FR
Chippa United vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Chippa United vs AmaZulu FC prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Chippa United Chippa United
South African Betway Premiership (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 14:15
- : -
South Africa,
AmaZulu FC AmaZulu FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.74
One of the fixtures of Matchday 11 in the South African Premier Division will take place on Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, where local side Chippa United hosts AmaZulu. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Chippa United continues to struggle this season, sitting at the very bottom of the league table. The team has managed only six points from ten matches, and with each round, their situation becomes increasingly desperate. Their last outing ended in a painful defeat away to Marumo Gallants, conceding the decisive goal in the dying minutes.

The “Chilli Boys” have raised real concerns—five matches in a row without a win, including a Telkom Knockout Cup exit at the hands of Richards Bay. Even home advantage hasn’t helped: they’ve registered just one win in their last five home games, the worst home record in the league. The main issues are defensive instability and poor finishing in attack.

AmaZulu enter this contest looking to build on their narrow victory over Durban City. That win snapped a three-game winless streak, and the team will be eager to climb back up the table. Despite some inconsistency, “Usuthu” have shown composure when facing weaker opponents.

AmaZulu’s away form has left much to be desired, but a matchup against the league’s bottom side is the perfect chance for a breakthrough. Given that they are unbeaten in their last two Premier League fixtures and have a positive head-to-head record, the visitors are expected to play pragmatic and confident football.

Probable lineups

  • Chippa United: Sithole, Kammies, Modise, Dlamini, Fasika, Molaoa, Madingwane, Mfekane, Mosele, Ntsundwana, Figueiredo
  • AmaZulu: Johnson, Radebe, Allan, Phiri, Mtetwa, Hanamub, Mashigo, Zungu, Hlangabeza, Ekstein, Ngwenya

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Chippa United are winless in their last five matches in all competitions.
  • AmaZulu have lost only one of their previous five away games against Chippa United.
  • Both teams have scored in four of Chippa United’s last five matches.

Prediction

Given Chippa United’s poor run of form and AmaZulu’s recent confidence, the visitors are expected to capitalize on the hosts’ crisis. Even with a challenging away record, “Usuthu” look the more balanced and organized side.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.74
