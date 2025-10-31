ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Polokwane vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Polokwane vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Polokwane City Polokwane City
South African Betway Premiership (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 12:00
- : -
South Africa,
Richards Bay Richards Bay
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 11th round of the South African Premier Division will take place on Saturday at the Peterburg Stadium in Polokwane, where the local side Polokwane City will host Richards Bay. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Polokwane City heads into this fixture off the back of a defeat to Orlando Pirates, but they remain one of the strongest teams on home soil. This season, they are unbeaten in five consecutive home matches, having won the last three. The team displays stability and confidence in front of their own fans and will be looking to capitalize on the visitors’ vulnerable position.

Their defensive stats look solid, especially with the backing of their home crowd. Despite a setback in the Cup, Polokwane have maintained a good balance between attack and defense in league play. Last season, they already defeated Richards Bay 3-1, which adds to their confidence heading into this encounter.

Richards Bay are currently enduring a rough patch in the league. The team has lost their last two Premier Division matches, including a defeat to Orbit College. Their away form is inconsistent, and their overall performance leaves a lot to be desired.

Despite a Cup triumph—where Richards Bay overcame Durban City in extra time—the "Natal Rich Boys" have looked far less convincing in the league. Considering this is an away fixture and their previous head-to-head struggles against Polokwane, the visitors' chances of getting a positive result appear slim.

Probable lineups

  • Polokwane: Bwira, Manhosi, Mvundlela, Motsa, Nkaki, Maphangule, Kambala, Ramabu, Letshedi, Dlamini, Tshabalala.
  • Richards Bay: Otieno, Mabuya, Mcineka, Zulu, Mntungwa, Thikazi, Zuke, Mthethwa, Mutizwa, Ndlu, Mhango.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Polokwane City are unbeaten in their last five home Premier Division matches.
  • Richards Bay have lost their last two league matches.
  • Polokwane have won two of the last four head-to-head matches against Richards Bay.

Prediction

Polokwane City are rock-solid at home and have shown consistent form throughout the league campaign. Given Richards Bay’s shaky away displays and back-to-back defeats, backing the home side to win seems like the logical choice.

