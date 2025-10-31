ES ES FR FR
Orbit College vs Magezi prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Orbit College vs Magezi prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand
Orbit College vs Magesi FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Orbit College Orbit College
South African Betway Premiership (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 09:30
- : -
South Africa,
Magesi FC Magesi FC
Review H2H Tournament table
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 2.15
One of the clashes of matchday 11 in the South African Premier League will take place on Saturday at Olympia Stadium in Rustenburg, where local side Orbit College hosts Magezi. Let’s break down a bet on the outcome of this encounter that looks promising for success.

Match preview

Orbit College approaches this fixture in positive spirits, having won two of their last three league matches, including an impressive away victory over Richards Bay. At home, Orbit typically look more confident—the team has picked up four points and kept clean sheets in their last two matches at their own ground.

The only slight blemish is their recent Telkom Knockout Cup exit after extra time against TS Galaxy. Nevertheless, the club’s form has stabilized overall, and on home turf, they’re capable of taking on any side in the league.

Magezi, meanwhile, are hovering near the relegation zone and have struggled for consistency—especially away from home, where they’ve lost four consecutive league matches. Their latest defeat to Orlando Pirates in the cup only highlighted defensive frailties and a dip in morale.

While Magezi have managed to pick up a couple of wins in recent weeks—including one against TS Galaxy—their overall form remains shaky. Their chaotic away performances could prove decisive in this matchup.

Probable lineups

  • Orbit College: Nkomo, Mkhabela, Mokgosi, Nhlapo, Madiba, Moleleki, Batsi, Thibedi, Modimoeng, Saleng, Wagaba.
  • Magezi: Chipezeze, Mashigo, Mokone L., Makgoga, Mokone J. M., Mtshali, Zungu, Mosadi, Sibanyoni, Chirambadare, Seseane.

Match facts and H2H

  • Orbit College are unbeaten at home in their last two league games.
  • Magezi have suffered four consecutive away defeats in the league.
  • In their last head-to-head meeting in 2024, Magezi claimed a 2-0 victory.

Prediction

Orbit College’s home form inspires confidence—they’ve finally found stability and have tightened up defensively at their own stadium. Considering Magezi’s inconsistent and vulnerable away displays, backing Orbit College with a 0 handicap looks like a solid bet.

