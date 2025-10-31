ES ES FR FR
Newcastle United Jets vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Newcastle Jets Newcastle Jets
A-League Men Australia (Round 3) 01 nov 2025, 02:00
- : -
Australia, Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium
Sydney FC Sydney FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.61
One of the standout fixtures of the A-League's third round will take place this Saturday at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, where the local Newcastle United Jets host Sydney FC. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Newcastle United Jets enter the season on a high, fresh from their Australia Cup triumph and a dazzling home performance against Melbourne Victory (5-2). Despite a setback in the opening round against Central Coast Mariners, the Jets have already stamped themselves as the league's most prolific side—seven goals in just two matches.

It’s telling that the Jets often play open, attacking football, especially at home, where they managed just three wins last season. The victory over Victory was not only crucial in terms of points but also provided a significant psychological boost ahead of a tough run of fixtures.

Sydney FC’s start has mirrored that of their rivals: one defeat and one win. After a disappointing away loss to Adelaide United, the Sky Blues bounced back with a confident 2-0 victory over Central Coast Mariners—a result that bodes well for their defensive organization. However, their away form remains suspect—three straight losses and eight goals conceded.

Weak performances on the road are a clear concern for the Sky Blues, and they’re likely to face an onslaught from Newcastle’s attack. Still, despite defensive inconsistency, Sydney FC continue to find the net and create chances.

Probable lineups

  • Newcastle United Jets: Delianov, Shonessy, Grozos, Susnjar, Aquilina, Badolato, Burgess, Wilmering, Dobson, Gibson, Bertoncello
  • Sydney: Devenish-Meares, King, A. Grant, Tisserand, R. Grant, Toure, O’Connell-Engstler, Yull, Lolly, Kispp, Campusano

Match facts and head-to-head

  • All of the last three head-to-head meetings saw both teams score and over 2.5 goals.
  • Newcastle have scored in each of their last seven official matches.
  • Sydney have conceded at least twice in three of their last four away games.

Prediction

Given Newcastle United Jets’ high-scoring form and Sydney’s defensive woes, especially away from home, this match promises plenty of goalmouth action. Both clubs have already shown their attacking intent from the opening whistle, and their recent clashes have been packed with chances. Based on this, the best value bet is on "total over 3.0" goals at odds of 1.61.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.61
