Auxerre vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Auxerre vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand
Auxerre vs Marseille prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Auxerre Auxerre
Ligue 1 France (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 16:05
- : -
France, Auxerre, Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
Marseille Marseille
Review H2H Tournament table
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.71
One of the fixtures of Ligue 1’s 11th round will take place on Saturday at the Abbé-Deschamps Stadium in Auxerre, where the home side will host Marseille. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds of success.

Match preview

Auxerre are enduring a tough patch this season, having picked up just one point from their last five outings. The team is struggling both in attack and defense—two consecutive games without scoring and eight defeats in their last nine matches highlight systemic problems. Still, survival hopes remain alive, as the gap to 15th place is minimal.

At home, Auxerre have shown consistency in one aspect—they score exactly one goal in almost every match. However, their defensive efforts are questionable: they haven’t won the second half in nine straight rounds. All of this makes picking up points against one of the league’s frontrunners a tough ask.

After a powerful surge, Marseille have slightly lost momentum—two games without a win have cost them top spot in Ligue 1. The draw with Angers was especially frustrating, as they let victory slip away in the dying seconds. Despite this, Marseille remain firmly in the title race, trailing PSG by just two points.

Marseille have been prolific in front of goal, averaging 2.4 goals per game. However, picking up points away from home hasn’t been easy: only three wins in their last 11 trips. Even so, their attacking unit continues to find the net consistently, even if their defense doesn’t always hold up.

Probable lineups

  • Auxerre: Léon, Akpa, Oppegard, Senaya, Diomandé, Owusu, El Azzouzi, Diouf, Casimir, Osman, Sinayoko
  • Marseille: Rulli, Egan-Riley, Palmeri, Aguerd, Murillo, Højbjerg, Vermeeren, Gomez, Paixão, Greenwood, Aubameyang

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Auxerre have scored exactly one goal in 8 of their last 9 home matches
  • At least three goals have been scored in each of Marseille’s last 5 Ligue 1 matches
  • Marseille have conceded in 10 of their previous 11 Ligue 1 away games

Prediction

Both teams come into this match highly motivated, promising open and dynamic football. Despite recent struggles, Auxerre are reliable scorers at home, while Marseille rarely leave the pitch without a goal. Given both sides’ defensive frailties, both teams scoring looks highly likely.

