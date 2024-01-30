RU RU NG NG KE KE
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Jason Collins
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
LaLiga Spain 31 jan 2024, 15:00 Atletico Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Wednesday, in La Liga, there are two matches scheduled, and in one of them, Atletico Madrid will face Rayo Vallecano. An exclusive prediction for this event has been compiled by our specialists.

Atletico Madrid

The "Mattress Makers" are currently battling for the top 4 in the league, standing third in La Liga, surpassing Barcelona only on additional indicators. In the last round, Atletico confidently defeated Valencia 2-0 at their home ground. The club has good chances in the Copa del Rey, having reached the semi-finals, although facing tough opponents. Due to injuries, Azpilicueta, Vitolo, Lemar will miss the match, while the participation of Jimenez and Morata is uncertain.

Rayo Vallecano

The "Giants" are having a relatively subdued season, occupying the 13th position in the league table with an 8-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, Rayo Vallecano played to a goalless draw away against Real Sociedad in an extremely dull match. As results show, the team is not in the best form at the moment, though they can pose a threat. Mendes will be absent due to injury, while Bebe and Sissoko are on national team duty.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Atletico secured a resounding victory with a score of 7-0, with Morata scoring a hat-trick.
  • Atletico has won 3 out of the last four league matches.
  • Rayo Vallecano has won only one out of six league matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Although Atletico will play at their home stadium, we are expecting a derby, so the "Giants" should feel comfortable. Atletico Madrid is the favorite in this pair, although the odds for their victory are gradually increasing, which may be related to personnel losses. Simeone knows how to get results in challenging matches, so we consider a straight victory for the home team as a viable bet.

Prediction on game Win Atletico Madrid
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Latest News
