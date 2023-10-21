RU RU NG NG
Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Kenley Ward
Aston Villa vs West Ham prediction
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Premier League England 22 oct 2023, 11:30 Aston Villa - West Ham
-
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
West Ham West Ham
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the next round of the English Championship there will be a match between Aston Villa and West Ham. The meeting will take place on October 22, 2023.

"Aston Villa"

The home team, after the arrival of Unai Emery, is playing a completely different football and now they are one of the contenders for high places.

After 8 rounds, they are two points ahead of the guests with 16 points and occupy fifth place, the last in the European Cup zone.

In the last round of the English Championship, the Lions played a draw with Wolverhampton, breaking a streak of three wins in a row. At the same time, in the new season, Aston Villa won three home matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding only two.

Apparently, the guests will have a very difficult time, if we take into account the level of performance of the home team lately.

"West Ham"

The guests suffered only two defeats in the new edition of the English Championship - Manchester City and Liverpool, which pushed them back from the European Cup zone.

After two setbacks, the Hammers defeated Sheffield United and drew with Newcastle.

After eight rounds they have 14 points and are now in seventh place, two points behind the European tournament zone.

Prediction for the game “Aston Villa” - “West Ham”

West Ham remain unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Aston Villa, with over 2.5 goals scored in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Bookmakers predict that the home team is closer to victory, but I don’t think the match will be easy for them. I propose to bet that the guests will not lose at odds of 1.84.

