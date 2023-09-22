RU RU NG NG
In the sixth round of the English Championship, the North London derby will take place between the Arsenal and Tottenham teams. The meeting is very important for both teams as they fight for medals in the new Premier League season.

"Arsenal"

If you look at history, the Gunners still have an advantage in the North London derby.

In the new season, both teams scored 13 points and are still undefeated after five rounds. Arsenal have a worse goal difference and that is why they are in fourth place. “Spurs” are second.

For the sake of fairness, it is worth recognizing that Arsenal's opponents in previous rounds were stronger than their competitors.

"Tottenham"

After a disastrous last season, in which the team did not qualify for European competition for the first time in many years, a renewed Tottenham appeared before us.

After the arrival of the new coach, already from the first rounds the team was able to declare its ambitions for a place in the top four. The guests only drew in the first round against Brentford, after which there were four wins in a row, including a victory over Manchester United.

By the way, in other games the Spurs defeated only outsiders.

Statistics and forecast

Bookmakers definitely have Arsenal as clear favorites this time around, although the teams are tied on points in the standings. I won’t hide the fact that I’m also more inclined towards the home team winning, but I won’t risk betting on such an outcome. I want to offer a bet - both teams will score with odds of 1.54.

