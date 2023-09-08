RU RU NG NG
Armenia Armenia
European Championship 11 sep 2023, 12:00 Armenia - Croatia
-
- : -
International, Yerevan, Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan
Croatia Croatia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 2.14

On September 11, Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium (Yerevan) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Armenia will compete with Croatia. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Armenia


The team confirmed its not-so-high level, taking only the 4th place in the Nations League group and leaving the League B. Still, it is curious that after another, natural, replacement of the coach, Oleksandr Petrakov took the position. That is the same specialist, under whose rule Ukraine had crushed “the Caucasians”. And the new mentor succeeds in achieving something special. He made his debut in the qualification with a 1-2 score against a principled, but very strong opponent, Turkey. Then the team surprised with an away 2-1 success in the battle against Wales in June, after which the team was strong enough for a home 2-1 win in the struggle with Latvia. On September 8, the team had to go to visit “the Janissaries”. And it could have won there – it had led the score almost the entire second half. The hosts “snatched” a 1-1 draw in the end.

Croatia


The team was never able to become the best. Modrić won everything he could with Real Madrid. Nevertheless, speaking about “the Checkered Ones”, Luka lost both in the final of the World Cup 2018 and the decisive match of the Nations League in the summer, losing to Spain on penalties. On the other hand, Zlatko Dalić’s wards have shown good results and pleasant stability in recent months. After all, they won a difficult group of the Nations League in 2022, and they put the squeeze on Netherlands in extra time of the 1/2 stage on its field in June. As for Qatar, there was a significant achievement – the bronze medals. The new qualification began with a loss of points – Wales “snatched” the final 1-1 draw at the very end. Then it “slammed” another rival, Turkey – there happened an away 2-0 result. Latvia did not create any trouble on Friday: the team had scored 3 goals before the break and a couple more in the second half.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The teams played against each other in a friendly format in the summer in the last but one year. Then it all ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that Armenia has got the strength to fight with the favourite. Thus, it is reasonable to bet on the guests with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 2.14).

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 2.14

