Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Al-Taawun and Al-Ittihad will meet in the match of the 10th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship. The rivals are fighting for first place in the standings and the game promises to be interesting.

Al-Taawun

Based on the results of nine rounds, the team gained good momentum, achieving seven wins and one defeat. Currently Al-Taawoun is in second place in the standings and is one point behind the leader Al-Hilal.

Al-Taawoun looks very confident in both attack and defense. In nine games they conceded only seven goals, while scoring 19 times.

Al-Ittihad

This team is a formidable opponent for any participant in the Saudi Arabian Championship. In the summer, star footballers came here, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema.

Al-Ittihad is now in fifth place in the standings and has 19 points. The team won six times, lost once and drew once.

Al Ittihad also have no problems with their offensive game, and their defensive game is even better than their upcoming opponents. In nine games they conceded only six times with 18 goals scored.

Statistics and forecast for the match

History shows that Al-Ittihad has more victories. In total, the teams played 28 matches with each other, half of which were won by the guests. The home team won on eight occasions. The last time between the teams was a victory for Al-Taawoun with a score of 2:1.

Bookmakers find it difficult to choose an obvious favorite for the match. Approximately equal odds are set for the victory of one of the teams. I believe that there will be a lot of goals scored in this match and each team will certainly score against the opponents.