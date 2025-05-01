Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.93 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Round 30 in the Saudi Arabian championship will take place on Friday in Dammam, where local side Al-Qadisiyah will host Al-Kholood. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Al-Qadisiyah are enjoying a confident season and have firmly established themselves among the top five, collecting 56 points after 29 rounds. The team displays a mature, well-balanced style of play, combining possession control, systematic pressing, and clinical finishing. With 42 goals scored and just 26 conceded, they boast one of the best goal differences in the league.

In their last five matches, "Qadisiyah" have picked up 8 points, and a 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej in the previous round reaffirmed their ability to stay competitive even in tough away fixtures. At home, Al-Qadisiyah are especially formidable: 10 wins in 14 matches clearly show how confident they feel with the backing of their supporters.

For Al-Kholood, the season has been all about the fight for survival. The team has lost its last five matches, gaining no points, and with each round, their situation grows ever more worrying. A recent 0-1 defeat to Al-Okhdood was further proof of the club's inability to snap out of their losing streak.

Conceding 55 goals highlights catastrophic defensive issues. Their attack is also far from impressive: 35 goals scored is not enough for a stable mid-table fight. The coaching staff still can't establish a coherent structure, especially in away games, where Al-Kholood have suffered 9 defeats in 14 outings.

Probable lineups

Al-Qadisiyah : Casteels, Takri, Lahami, Alvarez, Al-Ammar, Al-Qantani, Hazazi, Almena, Aubameyang, Puertas, Quiñones

: Casteels, Takri, Lahami, Alvarez, Al-Ammar, Al-Qantani, Hazazi, Almena, Aubameyang, Puertas, Quiñones Al-Kholood: Vitor, Asiri, Love, Al-Rubaie, Al-Qaidhi, Pedroza, Petros, Bassogog, Musona, Saviour, Pato

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Al-Qadisiyah thrashed their opponents away 3-0

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in just one out of five recent matches

The "Both teams to score" option didn’t hit in any of the last five games

Prediction

It’s clear the hosts are favorites, and the bookmakers see it that way too. Al-Qadisiyah are offered at short odds of 1.32 to win. Our pick for the match: "Al-Qadisiyah to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.93.