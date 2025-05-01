Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.72 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 30 in the Saudi Pro League will unfold this Friday at the Buraydah Arena, where local side Al-Fayha will host Damac. I suggest betting on goals in this clash—there’s a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Al-Fayha still lacks a clear direction—the team is teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, sitting 14th with 30 points. It’s been a tense campaign: 6 wins, 12 draws, and 11 defeats, a record that reflects both attacking inefficiency and defensive disorganization.

Over their last five matches, the “Oranges” have picked up two victories, drawn twice, and lost just once—a recent 2-2 draw with Al-Orubah perfectly mirrored their season: unfinished business, lost control, and a relentless fight until the final whistle. At home, Al-Fayha rarely delights their fans: just three wins in 14 home games suggest the team is more often scrambling for points than dictating the tempo.

Damac hasn’t found consistency either—11th place with 31 points from 8 wins, 7 draws, and 14 defeats shows the club is still searching for the right balance. In the last five rounds, Damac have played five hard-fought matches, with two wins and two losses. Their most recent defeat, a 2-3 setback against Al-Nassr, once again exposed their fragile defense.

During this stretch, Damac have scored 9 goals but conceded 12—too steep a price for adventurous attacking football. Away games are especially tough: only three wins and eight losses on the road. Unless Damac can shore up their defense, even their bold attacking philosophy won’t be enough to keep them out of danger.

Probable lineups

Al-Fayha : Mosquera - Al-Bokawi, Smalling, Saleh, Abdi - Cimirot, Al-Harthi - Al-Habi, Shukurov, Al-Kaabi – Patron

: Mosquera - Al-Bokawi, Smalling, Saleh, Abdi - Cimirot, Al-Harthi - Al-Habi, Shukurov, Al-Kaabi – Patron Damac: Nitza, Al Anazi, Al-Obaid, Chafai, Bedran, Solan, Al-Subiani, Abdullah, Stanciu, N'Koudou, Al Nemer

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first half of the season, Damac drew 2-2 with Al-Fayha

The "Total over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five meetings

The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in the last three encounters between these sides

Prediction

Bookmakers favor the hosts, giving Al-Fayha odds around 2.30 to win. We expect goals in this one, so our pick is "Total over 2.0" at odds of 1.72.