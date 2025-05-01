RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Saudi Arabia Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025

Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Al-Fayha Al-Fayha
Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha - Damac
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Al-Majmaah, Majmaah Sports City
Damac Damac
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.72

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 30 in the Saudi Pro League will unfold this Friday at the Buraydah Arena, where local side Al-Fayha will host Damac. I suggest betting on goals in this clash—there’s a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Al-Fayha still lacks a clear direction—the team is teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, sitting 14th with 30 points. It’s been a tense campaign: 6 wins, 12 draws, and 11 defeats, a record that reflects both attacking inefficiency and defensive disorganization.

Over their last five matches, the “Oranges” have picked up two victories, drawn twice, and lost just once—a recent 2-2 draw with Al-Orubah perfectly mirrored their season: unfinished business, lost control, and a relentless fight until the final whistle. At home, Al-Fayha rarely delights their fans: just three wins in 14 home games suggest the team is more often scrambling for points than dictating the tempo.

Damac hasn’t found consistency either—11th place with 31 points from 8 wins, 7 draws, and 14 defeats shows the club is still searching for the right balance. In the last five rounds, Damac have played five hard-fought matches, with two wins and two losses. Their most recent defeat, a 2-3 setback against Al-Nassr, once again exposed their fragile defense.

During this stretch, Damac have scored 9 goals but conceded 12—too steep a price for adventurous attacking football. Away games are especially tough: only three wins and eight losses on the road. Unless Damac can shore up their defense, even their bold attacking philosophy won’t be enough to keep them out of danger.

Probable lineups

  • Al-Fayha: Mosquera - Al-Bokawi, Smalling, Saleh, Abdi - Cimirot, Al-Harthi - Al-Habi, Shukurov, Al-Kaabi – Patron
  • Damac: Nitza, Al Anazi, Al-Obaid, Chafai, Bedran, Solan, Al-Subiani, Abdullah, Stanciu, N'Koudou, Al Nemer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first half of the season, Damac drew 2-2 with Al-Fayha
  • The "Total over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five meetings
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in the last three encounters between these sides

Prediction

Bookmakers favor the hosts, giving Al-Fayha odds around 2.30 to win. We expect goals in this one, so our pick is "Total over 2.0" at odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.72

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 01 may 2025, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.71 National Bank Recommended Betwinner
Wolfsberger AC vs Hartberg prediction OFB Cup Austria 01 may 2025, 11:00 Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Wolfsberger AC Odds: 1.72 Hartberg Bet now 1xBet
Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orobah FC prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Riyadh Odds: 1.83 Al-Orobah FC Bet now 1xBet
Al-Okhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 12:00 Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Okhdood Odds: 1.85 Al-Wehda Recommended 22Bet
Al Masry SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 01 may 2025, 13:00 Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Al Masry SC Odds: 1.54 Zamalek SC Bet now Betwinner
Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 01 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Al-Fateh Odds: 1.65 Al-Shabab Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Europa League 01 may 2025, 15:00 Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Tottenham Odds: 1.8 Bodoe/Glimt Recommended Betwinner
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League 01 may 2025, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Bet now Betwinner
Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 03:30 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Wellington Phoenix Odds: 1.65 Perth Glory Bet now Betwinner
Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction A-League Men Australia 02 may 2025, 05:35 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Central Coast Mariners Odds: 1.61 Brisbane Roar FC Recommended 1xBet
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al Qadasiya vs Al Kholood prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al Qadasiya Odds: 1.93 Al Kholood Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Atletico Tucuman 1 - 0 Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
1
Independiente
0
53’
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:35 Brazilian Investment Group Bids to Transform Mar del Plata's Iconic Minella Stadium Football news Today, 20:10 Huracán Forward Matías Tissera Released After 28 Days in Jail for Attempted Extortion Case Football news Today, 19:45 NWSL Applies for Division II Status, Eyes 2026 Launch of Developmental League Football news Today, 19:15 Payet Extends Vasco Contract Amid Injury and Off-Field Controversy Football news Today, 18:45 Fabbiani Backs Gago After Boca Exit and Calls for Greater Protection for Coaches Football news Today, 18:20 FMF Suspends Mazatlán Player for Six Years Over Match-Fixing in Historic Decision Football news Today, 17:40 Spain Coach De la Fuente Says He’d Nationalize One Argentina Star if He Could Football news Today, 17:16 “Sometimes dreams have to wait.” Ronaldo addresses fans after AFC Champions League semifinal defeat Football news Today, 17:15 Canadian Championship Kicks Off: Ottawa and Cavalry Advance, Toronto Set to Face Montreal in Classic Clash Football news Today, 17:08 Dumfries named UEFA Champions League player of the day by Dailysports
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores