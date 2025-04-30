Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 30th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship will be played on Friday at the Dammam Arena, where local side Al-Ittifaq will host Al-Khaleej. I suggest a bet on goals in this game, which looks like a solid opportunity for success.

Match preview

This league campaign has been anything but smooth for Al-Ittifaq – the team sits eighth with 40 points and just can't seem to find a steady rhythm. Eleven wins, as many defeats, and a goal difference of 37:41 clearly illustrate the rollercoaster ride the team has been on all season.

The home record is especially disappointing: just four wins in 14 matches at their own ground – a worrying statistic for a club with high ambitions. Their latest setback, a 2-3 away loss to Al-Ittihad, once again exposed the old defensive frailties – a lack of organization and personal reliability at the back.

Al-Khaleej, sitting in 10th place with 34 points, is also enduring a tough season. Nine wins, 13 defeats, and 47 goals conceded point to defensive instability above all. Yet, the "Khaleejis" actually look more confident on the road than at home – five away wins and several solid performances away from their base provide some optimism.

Their 1-1 draw last round against Al-Qadisiyah was a vivid display of fighting spirit, but also highlighted their issues with seeing out matches to victory. The team plays boldly and aggressively, emphasizing high pressing and lightning-fast counterattacks. However, a systemic lack of concentration in key moments and gaps in the defensive line often nullify their efforts.

Probable line-ups

Al-Ittifaq : Rodak, Abdulrahman, Hendry, Khateeb, Costa, Ali, Medran, Gray, Vitinho, Ekambi, Wijnaldum

: Rodak, Abdulrahman, Hendry, Khateeb, Costa, Ali, Medran, Gray, Vitinho, Ekambi, Wijnaldum Al-Khaleej: Ozaubi, Rebocho, Al-Habrani, Al Fahad, Al Hamsal, Al Hawsawi, Hamzi, Martins, Fortounis, Murg, Al Salem

Match facts and head-to-head

Last year, Al-Ittifaq beat their opponent twice away from home

The "Both teams to score" bet landed in three of the last five matches

The "Total over 2.5" bet was successful in two of the last five games

Prediction

The bookmakers favor the hosts, pricing an Al-Ittifaq win at odds of 2.04. My pick here is "Total over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.78.