Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025

One of the matches of the 30th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship will be played on Friday at the Dammam Arena, where local side Al-Ittifaq will host Al-Khaleej. I suggest a bet on goals in this game, which looks like a solid opportunity for success.
Match preview
This league campaign has been anything but smooth for Al-Ittifaq – the team sits eighth with 40 points and just can't seem to find a steady rhythm. Eleven wins, as many defeats, and a goal difference of 37:41 clearly illustrate the rollercoaster ride the team has been on all season.
The home record is especially disappointing: just four wins in 14 matches at their own ground – a worrying statistic for a club with high ambitions. Their latest setback, a 2-3 away loss to Al-Ittihad, once again exposed the old defensive frailties – a lack of organization and personal reliability at the back.
Al-Khaleej, sitting in 10th place with 34 points, is also enduring a tough season. Nine wins, 13 defeats, and 47 goals conceded point to defensive instability above all. Yet, the "Khaleejis" actually look more confident on the road than at home – five away wins and several solid performances away from their base provide some optimism.
Their 1-1 draw last round against Al-Qadisiyah was a vivid display of fighting spirit, but also highlighted their issues with seeing out matches to victory. The team plays boldly and aggressively, emphasizing high pressing and lightning-fast counterattacks. However, a systemic lack of concentration in key moments and gaps in the defensive line often nullify their efforts.
Probable line-ups
- Al-Ittifaq: Rodak, Abdulrahman, Hendry, Khateeb, Costa, Ali, Medran, Gray, Vitinho, Ekambi, Wijnaldum
- Al-Khaleej: Ozaubi, Rebocho, Al-Habrani, Al Fahad, Al Hamsal, Al Hawsawi, Hamzi, Martins, Fortounis, Murg, Al Salem
Match facts and head-to-head
- Last year, Al-Ittifaq beat their opponent twice away from home
- The "Both teams to score" bet landed in three of the last five matches
- The "Total over 2.5" bet was successful in two of the last five games
Prediction
The bookmakers favor the hosts, pricing an Al-Ittifaq win at odds of 2.04. My pick here is "Total over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.78.