RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023
Al-Nassr Al-Nassr
Pro League Saudi Arabia 22 sep 2023, 14:00 Al-Nassr - Al-Ahli Jeddah
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Al-Awwal Park
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the central meeting of the 7th round of the Saudi Arabian championship, a match between the teams “Al-Nassr” and “Al-Ahli” will take place.

"Al-Nassr"

One of the medal contenders started the season with two defeats, after which Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were able to win four victories in a row, scoring 17 goals.

After a series of successful matches, Al-Nassr have risen to sixth place in the table, four points behind the leaders.

In addition, team captain Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list of top scorers in the league with seven goals, followed by his teammate Sadio Mane with six goals.

"Al-Ahli"

At the moment, this team is several positions higher than its opponent, and is three points ahead of Al-Nassr.

The team is currently in third place in the table, just one point behind the leaders.

In early September, Al-Ahly unexpectedly lost heavily in a game with Al-Fateh with a score of 1:5, after which they beat Al-Taawoun at home with a score of 3:2.

The team's top scorer at the moment is Roberto Firmino, who scored three goals in one match.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Bookmakers consider Al-Nassr to be the favorites for the upcoming match. In the last five head-to-head matches, Al-Nassr won four victories, while Al-Ahly did not win even once. The previous meeting ended with a score of 1:1.

In the previous five meetings, there was a bet that both teams would score. It seems to me that in the upcoming match both teams are capable of hitting the opponent’s goal.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.57

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Europa League Today, 12:45 Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Rennes Odds: 1.75 Maccabi Haifa Recommended Мелбет
Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 2.45 Aberdeen Bet now Мелбет
LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Europa League Today, 12:45 LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 LASK Odds: 1.81 Liverpool Bet now 1xBet
Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Europa League Today, 12:45 Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 FC Sheriff Odds: 2.16 Roma Recommended Мелбет
Europa League Today, 12:45 Panathinaikos vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.67 Villarreal Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:12 “Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern Football news Today, 06:17 Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player Football news Today, 06:09 Messi will miss Inter Miami's next match Football news Today, 05:35 Sturm's young footballer will miss the Europa League match for an unusual reason Football news Today, 05:29 Nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award have been announced Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:28 Joao Felix turned down big money to move to Barcelona Football news Today, 02:59 It became known who took the blame for the defeat of Manchester United Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea will receive 500 million from an American company for the reconstruction of the stadium
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Real Betis: prediction and betting tips on the Europa League match on September 21, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Zorya vs Gent prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Marseille predictions and betting tip on September 21, 2023