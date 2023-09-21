Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the central meeting of the 7th round of the Saudi Arabian championship, a match between the teams “Al-Nassr” and “Al-Ahli” will take place.

"Al-Nassr"

One of the medal contenders started the season with two defeats, after which Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were able to win four victories in a row, scoring 17 goals.

After a series of successful matches, Al-Nassr have risen to sixth place in the table, four points behind the leaders.

In addition, team captain Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list of top scorers in the league with seven goals, followed by his teammate Sadio Mane with six goals.

"Al-Ahli"

At the moment, this team is several positions higher than its opponent, and is three points ahead of Al-Nassr.

The team is currently in third place in the table, just one point behind the leaders.

In early September, Al-Ahly unexpectedly lost heavily in a game with Al-Fateh with a score of 1:5, after which they beat Al-Taawoun at home with a score of 3:2.

The team's top scorer at the moment is Roberto Firmino, who scored three goals in one match.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Bookmakers consider Al-Nassr to be the favorites for the upcoming match. In the last five head-to-head matches, Al-Nassr won four victories, while Al-Ahly did not win even once. The previous meeting ended with a score of 1:1.

In the previous five meetings, there was a bet that both teams would score. It seems to me that in the upcoming match both teams are capable of hitting the opponent’s goal.