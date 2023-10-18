Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Al-Hilal and Al-Khaleej will compete with each other as part of the 10th round of the Saudi Professional League. The battle will take place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on October 20 and will start at 20:00 CET.

Al-Hilal



The club, generally speaking, is the most titled one in Saudi Arabia and Asia. Neymar, Mitrović, Milinković-Savić, Bono, Coulibaly – such a “gang” is given the corresponding tasks. The team got off to a great start this season and has not experienced the bitterness of defeat in the Pro League after a great transfer campaign during the summer. 2 draws and 7 wins took Al-Hilal to the top of the standings. Therefore, now the fans will not understand losing the points in the home match against modest Al-Khaleej.

The team is also undefeated in the Asian Champions League, where it leads the standings of its group after 2 matches.

Al-Khaleej



The club doesn’t have even the similar history and achievements, which are typical for its next opponent. Al-Khaleej is only in its fourth season among the strongest representatives of the country. Speaking about the previous campaign, the club managed to avoid relegation, finishing in the so-called “saving” 14th place, for the first time.

The things are going a little better in the current season. Al-Khaleej is in the 11th position in the Pro League standings with 9 points.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Al-Hilal has been undefeated for almost three months.

• Al-Khaleej has lost only 1 out of its 8 previous away matches.

• The opponents played 12 head-to-head confrontations: 1 draw and 11 wins for Al-Hilal. The overall score is 36-1.

Prediction



The undisputed favourite of the following battle, according to bookmakers, is Al-Hilal. Considering the history of the head-to-head confrontations, I assume that the guests will not be able to score in the upcoming event.

