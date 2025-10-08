Zubairu Picks Achihi to Replace Suspended Sani Suleiman Against Argentina

Royal Antwerp youngster set to fill key role as Flying Eagles prepare for World Cup showdown

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has confirmed that Royal Antwerp winger Orseer Achihi will replace suspended star Sani Suleiman in Wednesday’s FIFA U20 World Cup round of 16 clash with Argentina at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago.

Suleiman, one of Nigeria’s brightest young talents and a key attacking force, will miss the game after receiving two yellow cards in the group stage. The AS Trencin winger was first booked in Nigeria’s 3–2 win over Saudi Arabia and picked up another caution in stoppage time during the 2–1 defeat to Colombia.

With Suleiman suspended, Zubairu is expected to deploy Achihi on the left flank — the same position Suleiman has occupied in the last two matches. The 19-year-old started Nigeria’s opening game against Norway when Suleiman was sidelined with a minor injury but was later replaced as the team chased an equaliser.

Despite being relatively unknown, Achihi has shown promise since breaking into Royal Antwerp’s senior squad just months after turning 18. His pace and ability to stretch defences could prove vital as Nigeria aim to outwit the six-time world champions.

Zubairu’s side has looked sharp in training, with the coach confident that Achihi can step up to the occasion. The Flying Eagles will hope his inclusion helps maintain their attacking rhythm when they face Argentina at 8:30 p.m. Nigerian time.