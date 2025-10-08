Flying Eagles Aim to Shock Argentina Again in FIFA U-20 World Cup Clash

Nigeria target quarterfinal spot as they renew rivalry with unbeaten Argentina in Chile

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will face Argentina in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday night, with a place in the quarterfinals up for grabs. The match will be played at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile, kicking off at 20:30 local time.

This clash reignites a familiar rivalry between the two nations at youth level. Argentina edged Nigeria 2-1 in the 2005 final, but the Flying Eagles took revenge in 2023, defeating the South Americans 2-0 at the same stage of the tournament.

Nigeria’s journey to the knockout stage has been less straightforward. Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s side advanced as one of the best third-placed teams after collecting four points — losing 1-0 to Norway, beating Saudi Arabia 3-2, and drawing 1-1 with Colombia. Argentina, meanwhile, have been dominant, winning all three of their group games — 3-1 against Cuba, 4-1 over Australia, and 1-0 versus Italy.

Fans can watch the game live on DStv, StarTimes, Sporty TV, FIFA+, and beIN SPORTS, as it won’t be available on terrestrial TV in Nigeria.

Both teams are expected to play attacking football. Argentina’s slick passing and home-continent support is likely to pose a big challenge for Nigeria. Still, the Flying Eagles have been resilient and creative, even if their finishing has been inconsistent.

While Argentina enter the tie as favorites due to their perfect form, Nigeria’s unpredictability and fighting spirit could once again spring a surprise. A closely fought contest is expected, but Argentina may just edge it 2-1 after 90 minutes.