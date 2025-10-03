Bameyi’s Late Penalty Lifts Flying Eagles to Crucial Win Over Saudi Arabia

Nigeria edge five-goal thriller to keep U20 World Cup hopes alive

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles kept their FIFA U20 World Cup campaign alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia on Friday morning, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from captain Daniel Bameyi.

After a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Norway in their opening match, coach Aliyu Zubairu’s boys knew they needed all three points to stay in contention. They started brightly and went ahead in the 10th minute when Sani Suleiman’s cross found Salihu Nasiru, who rose highest to head home the opener.

Saudi Arabia hit back in the 21st minute through Amar Al Yuhaybi, capitalising on poor defending to level the score. Nigeria responded swiftly, restoring their lead in the 38th minute when Amos Ochoche fired into the net after a clever set-piece routine, with Nasiru involved again.

But the Saudis refused to fold. Just five minutes after the restart, Talal Haji nodded in to make it 2-2, punishing Nigeria’s shaky defence. The game then opened up as both teams began creating chances. Nigeria pressed hard through Kparobo Arierhi, Charles Agada, and Israel Ayuma, but they failed to convert.

As the clock ticked down, it seemed the Flying Eagles would be left frustrated. However, in stoppage time, a Saudi defender handled the ball inside the box. Up stepped skipper Bameyi, who showed calm under pressure to slot home the decisive penalty and secure Nigeria’s first win of the tournament.

The result moves Nigeria to third place in Group F, just behind Colombia. The Flying Eagles now face a final group game against the South Americans on Monday – where a win would secure a spot in the round of 16.