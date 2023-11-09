RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news It is known what position Ibrahimović will hold in Milan

It is known what position Ibrahimović will hold in Milan

Football news Today, 11:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
It is known what position Ibrahimović will hold in Milan It is known what position Ibrahimović will hold in Milan

AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic to become an advisor at the club, as reported by Calciomercato.com and SportMediaset.

According to sources, an agreement between the two parties has already been reached. It is anticipated that Ibrahimovic will assume an advisory role. The negotiations between Ibrahimovic and Milan's leadership have been ongoing for several weeks, and according to some reports, the transfer could be officially formalized in the next few days.

In December 2019, as a free agent, the 38-year-old striker signed a contract with Milan until the end of the 2019/20 season. On August 31, the player inked a new deal with Milan, lasting one season until June 30, 2021. Under the terms of the new agreement, the player was guaranteed seven million euros.

Additionally, Ibrahimovic has requested a change in his jersey number from 21 to 11, the number he wore during the 2011/2012 season. On June 4, 2023, at the conclusion of the last Serie A match of the 2022-2023 season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced the conclusion of his football career.

During his time with Milan, Ibrahimovic clinched the Serie A title twice, in 2011 and 2022.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan Serie A Italy
Popular news
Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents
Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League
The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place
Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record
The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed
Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023