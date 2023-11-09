It is known what position Ibrahimović will hold in Milan

AC Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic to become an advisor at the club, as reported by Calciomercato.com and SportMediaset.

According to sources, an agreement between the two parties has already been reached. It is anticipated that Ibrahimovic will assume an advisory role. The negotiations between Ibrahimovic and Milan's leadership have been ongoing for several weeks, and according to some reports, the transfer could be officially formalized in the next few days.

In December 2019, as a free agent, the 38-year-old striker signed a contract with Milan until the end of the 2019/20 season. On August 31, the player inked a new deal with Milan, lasting one season until June 30, 2021. Under the terms of the new agreement, the player was guaranteed seven million euros.

Additionally, Ibrahimovic has requested a change in his jersey number from 21 to 11, the number he wore during the 2011/2012 season. On June 4, 2023, at the conclusion of the last Serie A match of the 2022-2023 season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced the conclusion of his football career.

During his time with Milan, Ibrahimovic clinched the Serie A title twice, in 2011 and 2022.