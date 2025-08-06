Zinedine Zidane returns to the dugout! The Frenchman's new team revealed

The decision is all but made.

Details: According to Sportible, 53-year-old French manager Zinedine Zidane will take charge of the French national team after the 2026 World Cup.

It was previously reported that current Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps will leave his post after the upcoming World Cup, and Zidane has already been lined up as his replacement—albeit unofficially for now.

Since leaving Real Madrid, Zidane has stayed away from management, taking an extended break. But the national team is exactly what could lure him back into coaching.

French media reached out to Zidane for comment, and he responded calmly and clearly:

"There is a coach who is in charge. There is a team. Everything needs to be respected—and that's exactly what we're doing. I've always respected football and people, so now is not the right time. But when the moment comes, I’ll be very happy if such an opportunity arises. I’ve paused my career for a while, but I still feel like a coach through and through," Zidane said.

Zidane began his coaching career in 2013 as an assistant in Real Madrid’s youth system. He later took charge of Real Madrid Castilla, and in 2016, he was promoted to head coach of the first team, succeeding Rafael Benítez.

