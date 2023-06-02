Zinchenko revealed the secret of his versatility on the field

Arsenal Ukrainian defender Aleksandr Zinchenko has revealed the secret of his versatility on the field.

As you know, he can play on the position of defender and midfielder.

"In order to successfully play on the field, you need to look out for your opponent and understand where the space is. In the center of the field you need to analyze the situation behind you and be ready for the moment of interception of the ball," he said.

Recall that this season Zinchenko has played 33 matches and scored one goal and made two assists.

His Arsenal was second in the APL at the end of the season.