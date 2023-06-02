Zinchenko revealed the secret of his versatility on the field
Football news Today, 03:00
Photo: Arsenal twitter
Arsenal Ukrainian defender Aleksandr Zinchenko has revealed the secret of his versatility on the field.
As you know, he can play on the position of defender and midfielder.
"In order to successfully play on the field, you need to look out for your opponent and understand where the space is. In the center of the field you need to analyze the situation behind you and be ready for the moment of interception of the ball," he said.
Recall that this season Zinchenko has played 33 matches and scored one goal and made two assists.
His Arsenal was second in the APL at the end of the season.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news 31 may 2023, 18:11 "Sevilla" won the Europa League
Football news 29 may 2023, 14:15 Mauricio Pochettino has become the new head coach of Chelsea
Football news 28 may 2023, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match
Football news 28 may 2023, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
Football news 28 may 2023, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Football news 28 may 2023, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:38 Benzema turned down a space offer Football news Today, 06:18 Sevilla made a decision on the coach who led the team to victory in the Europa League Football news Today, 06:00 Newcastle is thinking about a transfer of a top footballer Football news Today, 05:52 Agüero named City's main rivals in the APL in the new season Football news Today, 05:36 Renowned coach turned down Napoli Football news Today, 05:13 American club offered Messi a 4-year contract Football news Today, 05:00 One of the losers of the last season APL will be without a coach Football news Today, 04:52 Xavi told what Barcelona will do if Messi fails Football news Today, 04:39 The best Serie A coach of the 2022/23 season has been named Football news Today, 04:14 MJ found a way to get rid of Maguire
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bari vs Sudtirol predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football Today Saint Etienne vs Valenciennes predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Dijon predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football Today Bordeaux vs Rodez predictions and betting tips on June 2, 2023 Football 03 june 2023 PSG vs Clermont Foot predictions and betting tips on June 3, 2023 Football 03 june 2023 Auxerre vs Lens predictions and betting tips on June 3, 2023 Football 03 june 2023 Nice vs Lyon predictions and betting tips on June 3, 2023 Football 03 june 2023 Monaco vs Toulouse predictions and betting tips on June 3, 2023 Football 04 june 2023 Atalanta vs Monza predictions and betting tips on June 4, 2023