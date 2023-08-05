RU RU
Zinchenko responded to criticism in his address

Zinchenko responded to criticism in his address

Football news Today, 06:00
Photo: Twitter team of Ukraine

The leader of the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Zinchenko spoke with Rio Ferdinand and told the legend of English football about how he copes with criticism.

According to the Arsenal player, he even likes close attention to his person.

"How do I deal with media criticism from people like you? I'm actually very happy about it, I just love it. When I see your opinion, Neville's or Carragher's opinion, it gives me confidence. I don't know how it is works for other people but it's great for me Please keep talking about me and criticizing me as much as you can.

I watched your matches as a child. To me you are legends. And when you talk about me, I listen to it and think, "Wow, I did something right with my life." Is it good or bad? I don't care. Just keep going, please," the Ukrainian said.

Recall that Zinchenko spent his first season at Arsenal and, together with the team, won silver medals in the Premier League.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
