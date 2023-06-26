Zidane responded to rumors about a job at the top team

egendary mentor Zinedine Zidane responded to media rumors about a possible job with the French national team.

The specialist made it clear that such an option is not something fantastic.

"Nothing can be ruled out, but there has to be a feeling that you really want it," the coach said.

Recall that Zidane of the big teams worked only with Real Madrid, with whom he won 11 trophies, including three Champions League cups.