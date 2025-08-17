Zalewski on the move to Atalanta? Rapid club switch in the works

Polish midfielder Nicola Zalewski of Inter is on the verge of a transfer to Atalanta. Both clubs are eager to finalize the terms of the deal as soon as possible.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Nicola Zalewski, who only signed a permanent contract with Inter in July, could leave the club in the coming days to join Atalanta. La Dea are keen on the player and have tabled a €16 million offer, including bonuses. As a reminder, Inter acquired Zalewski from Roma for €6.3 million.



Last season, Zalewski featured in 34 matches for his clubs, netting three goals and providing one assist. According to Transfermarkt, the player's current market value stands at €12 million.



