Zabarnyi's demands fulfilled! PSG signs Safonov's replacement

The Parisians have secured the signature of a promising goalkeeper, paving the way for Russian Matvey Safonov's exit.

Details: Today, PSG's official account on social network X announced the arrival of 19-year-old AS Roma goalkeeper Renato Marino.

It is reported that Marino has signed a contract with the club until 2030 and joins as a free agent.

This transfer can be seen as a stepping stone, hinting at another major move—the arrival of Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi at PSG, who had previously stated he would not play alongside a Russian teammate.

Marino is a product of the AS Roma academy, and this move marks the first full transfer of his career. According to Transfermarkt, the young goalkeeper is valued at €500,000.